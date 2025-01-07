Is Maya Jama still with Stormzy and when did they split?

Is Maya Jama still with Stormzy and when did they split? Picture: ITV / Getty

By Anna Suffolk

Love Island host Maya Jama is about to present the second season of All Stars, but fans are wondering if she and Stormzy split and if she is still with him.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Maya Jama is a familiar face on our screens as host of ITV dating show Love Island All Stars and has also made her debut as a panellist on The Masked Singer.

The 30-year-old television personality has also been in the limelight due to her very high profile relationship with rapper Stormzy, which has been on and off throughout the years.

Now linked to footballer Ruben Dias, here's the latest update on who Maya Jama is dating and when she split with rapper Stormzy.

Maya is back as Love Island host! Picture: ITV

Is Maya Jama still with Stormzy?

Maya Jama and Stormzy are not together anymore, with the pair announcing their split in the summer of 2024.

The duo rekindled their on-off relationship in 2023, four years after they first split.

They were pictured numerous times in the months they started dating again, including at high-profile events Silverstone and Vogue parties.

F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Practice. Picture: Getty

When did Maya Jama and Stormzy split?

Maya Jama and Stormzy called it quits on their relationship in the summer of 2024, with Maya posting a lengthy message on her Instagram story about the break up.

It read: "We've been laughing whilst drafting this because we never, ever, in a million years thought we'd be the couple announcing a breakup, but for the sake of clarity and, more importantly, to allow us the space and grace that's needed for us both to be able to navigate this next bit of our lives with peace, we thought it might be best to."Describing their time together, she wrote:

"We fell madly in love in 2014, broke up in 2019, and then spent five years manoeuvring life apart."

Maya and Stormzy pictured in 2014. Picture: Getty

Who is Maya Jama dating now?

Maya Jama is now rumoured to be dating Manchester City footballer Rúben Dias after reportedly spending New Years together.

Rúben Dias previously dated Love Island contestant Arabella Chi last year, but the pair split before Arabella made an appearance on All Stars last January.

While the pair didn't share any snaps together, they looked to be having dinner together in a blurry image which has been circulating across social media. The celebs reportedly met at the EMAs in November and fans were quick to spot after the event they swiftly followed each other on Instagram.