Is Maya Jama dating Rúben Dias?

Is Maya Jama dating Rúben Dias? Picture: Getty

Maya Jama has sparked rumours she is dating Manchester City footballer Rúben Dias after reportedly spending New Years together.

Maya Jama has sparked romance rumours with Manchester City footballer Rúben Dias after reportedly spending time with him in Ibiza over the New Years period.

The 30-year-old Love Island host is set to jet off to South Africa soon for the second series of All Stars soon, but spent the last moments of 2024 on the Spanish island.

Rúben Dias previously dated Love Island contestant Arabella Chi last year, but the pair split before Arabella made an appearance on All Stars last January.

Maya Jama spent the new year in Ibiza. . Picture: ITV

Maya Jama is speculated to be dating footballer Rúben Dias after being spotted during a dinner in Ibiza over New Years.

While the pair didn't share any snaps together, they looked to be having dinner together in a blurry image which has been circulating across social media.

They were snapped alongside a female pal who joined them at the table, but this isn't the first time that Jama and Dias have been linked together.

Ruben Dias has previously dated another Love Island link. Picture: Getty

Back in November, eagle-eyed fans spotted that the 27-year-old footballer started following the presenter after the MTV EMAs, and she followed back soon after.

This comes after her split from Stormzy in the summer of 2024, announcing that the pair had gone their separate ways amicably.

Stormzy is now rumoured to be dating US singer Victoria Monet.