When does Love Island: All Stars season two start? Release date and time revealed. Picture: ITV

By Anna Suffolk

Love Island All Stars is back! Here is the exact confirmed release date and time for the ITV dating series hosted by Maya Jama.

Love Island: All Stars is back for a second season and the exact release date and time is just days away as returning singletons have a second chance at finding love in the villa.

Filmed in South Africa with presenter Maya Jama hosting, the returning islanders will commemorate the ten-year anniversary of the reality show.

There is no confirmed islanders as of yet, but ITV have now released the exact date and time the first episode comes out, so here's everything we know.

When does Love Island: All Stars come out? Exact date and time revealed

ITV have confirmed that Love Island: All Stars will return on Monday 13 January 2025 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

The launch show typically sees the islander enter the villa with Maya Jama introducing them and they are coupled after their arrival.

ITV announced the exciting news on social media, with an invitation signed by Jama inviting previous islanders into the villa.

The start date of Love Island: All Stars comes as Maya Jama was forced to deny rumours she was leaving her hosting gig of the show and rumours were rife that Maura Higgins was set to replace her. One told The Sun: Maya adores hosting Love Island and thinks it’s a great fit for now.

But she’s keen to leave on a high and keep her career moving forward on the right tracks.She is incredibly ambitious and would like to keep focusing on primetime presenting opportunities."

Writing to her 3.2 million followers, she said: "I will be hosting Love Island next year and have no plans to leave right now. Filmed the promo a couple days ago actually. Fake news is fake news-ing as usual."