Is Maya Jama leaving Love Island? Maura Higgins hosting rumours explained

Is Maya Jama leaving Love Island? Maura Higgins hosting rumours explained. Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

Is Maya Jama stepping down as the host of Love Island and is Maura Higgins replacing her? Here's everything we know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

TV presenter Maya Jama was rumoured to be leaving her hosting gig on ITV dating show Love Island after two years of the show.

The 30-year-old took over the iconic Love Island hosting role from Laura Whitmore in January 2023. Rumours about her departure have recently sparked across social media, with ex-contestant Maura Higgins named as her replacement.

However, Maya has now spoken out about the rumours she is leaving Love Island and replaced by I'm A Celebrity star Maura Higgins.

Maya Jama was rumoured to be leaving Love Island next year. . Picture: ITV

Is Maya Jama leaving Love Island?

Maya Jama has denied rumours she will be quitting her role as host of ITV dating show Love Island, and took to her Instagram story to put any rumours to bed.

Writing to her 3.2 million followers, she said: "I will be hosting Love Island next year and have no plans to leave right now.

Filmed the promo a couple days ago actually. Fake news is fake news-ing as usual."

Maya Jama is back to host Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Maya will not be leaving Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Is Maura Higgins replacing Maya Jama as Love Island host?

Sources claimed that Maura, 34, would be replacing Maya Jama as Love Island host following her successful stint on I'm A Celeb.

One told The Sun: Maya adores hosting Love Island and thinks it’s a great fit for now. But she’s keen to leave on a high and keep her career moving forward on the right tracks.

She is incredibly ambitious and would like to keep focusing on primetime presenting opportunities."

Maura Higgins was rumoured to replace Maya as host. Picture: Getty

"She also has hopes of working in America and doesn’t want to be tied down.

Maura Higgins was eyed-up as Maya's replacement as the same source said: "She has been building up her skills as a ­presenter and is very much part of the Love Island family."

Prior to her jungle experience, Maura had worked as Love Island USA's social media host, as well as the Love Island Games guest presenter.