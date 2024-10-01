Exclusive

Rapper Eve reveals the secrets behind her surprise Love Island performance!

Rapper Eve reveals the secrets behind her surprise Love Island performance!

Eve swung by Capital XTRA breakfast to share the secrets behind her Love Island cameo earlier this summer!

Rapper Eve revealed the lesser-known secrets behind her surprise Love Island cameo earlier this summer as she spoke to Capital XTRA's very own Robert Bruce & Shayna Marie.

The 'Whose That Girl' rapper was in town to promote her autobiography of the very same name, and spoke to breakfast all about her extensive career in rap.

She also spilled the secrets behind her Love Island performance, where she gave some of the series 11 Islanders a special performance of her most popular songs.

Eve joined Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie on Capital XTRA Breakfast. Picture: Global

Eve shared to Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie that she watches the hit ITV2 dating show with her husband's children.

"Ive watched it and thought I wanna get in the house and go in the villa," revealed Eve, and was flown out to Mallorca to perform for the Islanders, including winners Mimii and Josh.

Eve continued by saying it was "such a dope experience" to perform so close to the group of Islanders.

Rapper Eve performed in the Love Island villa (pictured is host Maya Jama). Picture: ITV

WATCH NOW: Eve on living in the UK & what Love Island was really like!

"It was awkward, very intimate, very close!" she explained to Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie in the Capital XTRA studio.

Shayna asked her if it was the most intimate gig she's ever done, and Eve agreed. Everything looks bigger on TV clearly!

Who's That Girl?: A Memoir by Eve is out now.