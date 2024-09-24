Nicki Minaj shares tribute to rapper Eve for supporting her career

Nicki Minaj shares tribute to rapper Eve for supporting her career. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Nicki Minaj has reacted to Eve's stance on working with Nicki Minaj on Barbershop: The Next Cut and credits her with helping her career.

Nicki Minaj has shared a lengthy tribute to fellow rapper Eve on X (formerly Twitter), and shared her thoughts on how Eve discussed their relationship in her new memoir Who's That Girl.

Eve spoke out about her relationship with Nicki Minaj after the two collaborated on the 2016 film Barbershop: The Next Cut.

In response to Eve's candid memoir, Nicki said that the revelations are "groundbreaking," and gave Eve her flowers in a lengthy post.

She wrote about Eve: "The level of grace; the level of emotional & spiritual maturity it takes to be this vulnerable & transparent is a sign of TRUE peace, happiness, fulfilment, & mastery of self. Self reflection @ its height. I always say that I think accountability is the sexiest trait a person can have."

From there, she reflected on being a fan of Eve's work since she was younger, and admitted she was "so nervous" to work with the rapper.

"I was so nervous coming onto that movie set every day," she recalled. "You looked like a pro & I admired that so much."

Dear Eve,



The various things you’ve shared recently, are groundbreaking (in my opinion) for so many reasons.



First, thank you.



The level of grace;

"Thank you for trying to not do to me what was done to you. Women feel so much pressure to compete & it’s a shame b/c we usually have so much in common & could rlly benefit from one another just as human beings."

"We all share so many of the same experiences as artists, wives, moms, ups & downs, anxiety, etc. I remember telling a friend of mine that I didn’t think you liked me after our first day on set together. but you know something crazy? I swear, I KNEW that YOU could tell deep down inside that I really liked YOU. So you went easy on me."

Elsewhere in Eve's memoir, she speaks about her rise to stardom and being a pioneering trailblazer as a woman in hip-hop.