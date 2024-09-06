Nicki Minaj 'Gag City Reloaded' Tour Setlist Revealed

6 September 2024, 15:15

Nicki Minaj 'Gag City Reloaded' Tour Setlist Revealed
Nicki Minaj 'Gag City Reloaded' Tour Setlist Revealed. Picture: Getty Images

What is the setlist for round two of Nicki Minaj's 'Pink Friday 2' tour? Here's everything you need to know ahead of Gag City Reloaded.

Nicki Minaj has been on tour for most of 2024, and she isn't stopping yet after announcing a second leg to her Pink Friday 2 tour - titled Gag City Reloaded.

The rapper is taking the tour back across the United States in September and October 2024 with support acts Bia, Skillibeng and special guest Tyga.

So, what is the setlist for Nicki Minaj's Gag City Reloaded leg as part of Pink Friday 2 tour? Here's everything you need to know.

Nicki Minaj is back on tour.
Nicki Minaj is back on tour. Picture: Getty

What is the setlist for Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 - Gag City Reloaded?

Fans are in for a treat as Nicki Minaj performs a blockbuster of hits, with over 40 songs from all eras of Minaj.

Classics including Super Bass and Anaconda are performed, as well as covers and new hits including Super Freaky Girl.

Here is the full setlist for Nicki Minaj, taken from the September 4 tour stop in Philadelphia, PA (via setlist.fm)

Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York. Picture: Getty
  1. Intro (contains elements of "Chi-raq", "Shanghai" and "I'm the Best")
  2. I'm the Best (shortened)
  3. Barbie Dangerous
  4. FTCU
  5. Beep Beep
  6. Press Play
  7. Win Again (shortened)
  8. We Go Up (shortened)
  9. Big Difference (shortened; contains elements of "Beez in the Trap")
  10. Interlude (contains elements of Pop Smoke's "Welcome to the Party (Remix)")
  11. Pink Birthday
  12. Feeling Myself
  13. Cowgirl
  14. RNB
  15. High School
  16. Needle (contains elements of Gyptian's "Hold You")
  17. Ganja Burn (video interlude)
  18. Chun-Li (contains elements of "Bahm Bahm" and Prince's "Darling Nikki")
  19. Red Ruby Da Sleeze (contains elements of French Montana's "Freaks")
  20. MEGATRON / Black Barbies (dancers interlude)
  21. Barbie World (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua cover)
  22. Roman's Revenge (shortened)
  23. Monster (Ye cover)
  24. Are You Gone Already (video interlude)
  25. Fallin 4 U
  26. Right Thru Me (shortened)
  27. Save Me (shortened)
  28. Here I Am (shortened)
  29. Let Me Calm Down
  30. Nicki Hendrix
  31. Last Time I Saw You (video interlude)
  32. Super Freaky Girl (shortened)
  33. Anaconda (shortened)
  34. Itty Bitty Piggy
  35. No Flex Zone (Rae Sremmurd cover) (shortened)
  36. Pound Town 2 (Sexyy Red song)
  37. Make Me Proud (Drake song)
  38. Grand Piano
  39. Your Love (shortened)
  40. Bed
  41. Side to Side (Ariana Grande cover)
  42. Letting Go (Dutty Love) (Sean Kingston cover) (shortened)
  43. Freaks (French Montana song)
  44. Swalla (Jason Derulo cover)
  45. Okay
  46. Hold You (Gyptian song) (Remix)
  47. Forward From Trini (with Skillibeng)
  48. Crocodile Teeth (Skillibeng cover) (with Skillibeng) (Remix)
  49. Tusa (KAROL G cover)
  50. WHOLE LOTTA MONEY (BIA cover) (with BIA) (Remix)
  51. Mamita (live debut; snippet)
  52. Super Bass
  53. The Night Is Still Young (shortened)
  54. Moment 4 Life
  55. Starships

Encore:

Everybody

Nicki Minaj attends Met Gala 2024

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

