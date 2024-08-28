How many kids does Nicki Minaj have? Names, Ages & More

Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

How many children does Nicki Minaj have and is she pregnant again? Here's everything you need to know.

Nicki Minaj is considered one of the world's biggest rappers, thanks to her hits including 'Super Bass' and recent release of Pink Friday 2.

The 41-year-old, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, is also vocal about her personal life, including her marriage to Kenneth Petty and prior relationships.

So, does Nicki Minaj have any kids, what are they called and how old are they? Here's everything you need to know.

Nicki Minaj is married to Kenneth Petty. . Picture: Getty

How many children does Nicki Minaj have?

Nicki Minaj has one child - a son - nicknamed Papa Bear, with her childhood sweetheart Kenneth Petty.

The couple met in high school and briefly dated at the time but then lost touch until they reconnected in 2018.

Papa Bear was born on September 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, making him nearly four-years-old.

Nicki Minaj with husband Kenneth Petty and son Papa Bear pictured in March 2024. Picture: Alamy

What is Nicki Minaj's son's real name?

Nicki has kept the real name of her son under wraps, only referring to him as “Papa” or “Papa Bear” on social media.

She revealed the nickname during her acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2022.

“I have a new baby. His name is Papa Bear and I love him,” she said. “Papa Bear, I love you so much. Mommy loves you so, so, so, so, so, so, so much.”

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty share 3-year-old son Papa Bear together. Picture: Getty

Is Nicki Minaj pregnant with her second child?

To promote her deluxe edition of Pink Friday 2 (Gag City Edition), Nicki posted a slideshow of images, including some with her pregnancy belly in.

In the comments, fans were confused by the shot and wondering if Nicki was making a pregnancy announcement.

"2 weeks away from #GAGCITYPHILLY," she wrote in the caption. In the shot, Kenneth, 46, stood behind the rapper with his hands on her large baby bump. Nicki has not commented on the rumours she is expecting a second baby.