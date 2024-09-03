Cardi B addresses Nicki Minaj shade amid pregnancy shoot

3 September 2024, 14:28

Cardi B addresses Nicki Minaj shade amid pregnancy shoot
Cardi B addresses Nicki Minaj shade amid pregnancy shoot. Picture: Getty Images

Cardi B has responded to the rumours that she was shading Nicki Minaj after posting pictures of her pregnancy shoot online that seemed to reference Minaj.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cardi B has addressed accusations she was shading fellow rapper Nicki Minaj in a maternity photoshoot for her third child with now ex-husband Offset.

The WAP rapper, who is currently pregnant, shared images of her pregnancy shoot on her Instagram, which shows her bare baby bump whilst sitting on a motorbike alongside the caption: "I wanna meet my little boo boo soo bad already."

Some eagle-eyed fans thought she was shading Nicki after the word 'pedophile' appears written in the image, and took a step further by speculating this was a dig at her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have had a long-standing feud.
Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have had a long-standing feud. Picture: Getty

Cardi B quickly caught wind of rumours she was shading Nicki MInaj and took to X to shut down the accusations.

“First of all we literally picked a random street because paparazzi was hounding us everywhere.. this was supposed to be my original first picture and we had to edit the photos in minutes because the shoot got leaked,” she said Monday (Sept. 2).

The rapped added: “Didn’t even have time to go over every detail because people were busy trying to expose my pregnancy as ‘aha’ moment…Second I’m ALWAYS with the sh*ts but I’m not using MY MATERNITY shoot to be funny. Are you dumb??”

Cardi B detailed the story of her meeting Rihanna at a dinner.
Cardi B has hit out at fans accusing her of dragging Nicki Minaj. . Picture: Getty

What is the beef between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj?

The rappers have had a on-off feud since 2017 after Bodak Yellow was released and Nicki started throwing shade at Cardi.

The drama began in late 2017 when Nicki and Cardi both featured on the Migos track Motorsport, where there was alleged tension behind the scenes.

In September of the following year, the pair had a physical altercation at NWFW, where Cardi reportedly threw a shoe at the rapper.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

How did Fatman Scoop die and how old was he? Inside his cause of death

How did Fatman Scoop die and how old was he? Inside his cause of death

Celina Powell is back in the headlines after announcing her relationship with Clay from 'Love is Blind' - but who is she?

Who is Celina Powell? Job, nationality and Instagram revealed

Is Adele retiring from music? Singer makes shock announcement at Munich residency

Is Adele retiring from music? Singer makes shock announcement at Munich residency

When does Selling Sunset return? Season 8 release date confirmed

When does Selling Sunset return? Season 8 release date confirmed

Trending

Jaden Smith's ex Sab Zada 'moves on' with new rapper amid split

Jaden Smith's ex Sab Zada 'moves on' with new rapper amid split

Missy Elliott leads tributes to Fatman Scoop after sudden death aged 53

Missy Elliott leads tributes to Fatman Scoop after sudden death aged 53

Megan Thee Stallion confirms she's dating NBA boyfriend Torrey Craig

Megan Thee Stallion confirms she's dating NBA boyfriend Torrey Craig

Tommy Fury speaks out about Molly-Mae cheating rumours in statement

Tommy Fury speaks out about Molly-Mae cheating rumours in statement

Cardi B dating history: from ex-husband Offset to rumoured boyfriend Pooh Shiesty

Cardi B dating history: from ex-husband Offset to rumoured boyfriend Pooh Shiesty

Cardi B

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working