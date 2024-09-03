Cardi B addresses Nicki Minaj shade amid pregnancy shoot

Cardi B has responded to the rumours that she was shading Nicki Minaj after posting pictures of her pregnancy shoot online that seemed to reference Minaj.

Cardi B has addressed accusations she was shading fellow rapper Nicki Minaj in a maternity photoshoot for her third child with now ex-husband Offset.

The WAP rapper, who is currently pregnant, shared images of her pregnancy shoot on her Instagram, which shows her bare baby bump whilst sitting on a motorbike alongside the caption: "I wanna meet my little boo boo soo bad already."

Some eagle-eyed fans thought she was shading Nicki after the word 'pedophile' appears written in the image, and took a step further by speculating this was a dig at her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Cardi B quickly caught wind of rumours she was shading Nicki MInaj and took to X to shut down the accusations.

“First of all we literally picked a random street because paparazzi was hounding us everywhere.. this was supposed to be my original first picture and we had to edit the photos in minutes because the shoot got leaked,” she said Monday (Sept. 2).

The rapped added: “Didn’t even have time to go over every detail because people were busy trying to expose my pregnancy as ‘aha’ moment…Second I’m ALWAYS with the sh*ts but I’m not using MY MATERNITY shoot to be funny. Are you dumb??”

A team?? Btch my makeup artist touched up the picture because we didn't have time for all that, it says the date and time nobody was paying attention to the graffiti… second if I wanted to be petty I would've posted a lot of memes last week.. I KEEP TELLIN YALL TO LEAVE ME THE…

What is the beef between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj?

The rappers have had a on-off feud since 2017 after Bodak Yellow was released and Nicki started throwing shade at Cardi.

The drama began in late 2017 when Nicki and Cardi both featured on the Migos track Motorsport, where there was alleged tension behind the scenes.

In September of the following year, the pair had a physical altercation at NWFW, where Cardi reportedly threw a shoe at the rapper.