Nicki Minaj slams Jay-Z & Roc Nation over Lil Wayne Super Bowl snub amid Kendrick Lamar halftime show

10 September 2024, 11:32

Nicki Minaj slams Jay-Z & Roc Nation over Lil Wayne Super Bowl snub amid Kendrick Lamar halftime show
Nicki Minaj slams Jay-Z & Roc Nation over Lil Wayne Super Bowl snub amid Kendrick Lamar halftime show. Picture: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj has seemingly called out Roc Nation and Jay-Z after snubbing Lil Wayne from the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nicki Minaj has had her say over the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performer Kendrick Lamar, and has seemingly shaded Jay-Z and Roc Nation.

She questioned why Lil Wayne, who is a New Orleans native, is not performing at the 2025 Super Bowl, which will take place in New Orleans.

The rapper tweeted her thoughts in a rant towards Hov and Roc Nation, and even accused Jay-Z of reigniting beef against Drake in light of his feud with Kendrick.

Nick Minaj slammed the Super Bowl organisers for not having Lil Wayne perform during the halftime show.
Nick Minaj slammed the Super Bowl organisers for not having Lil Wayne perform during the halftime show. Picture: Getty

Nicki Minaj, who has been on Wayne's label Young Money since 2009, took to socials to slam Jay-Z: "Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego."

She continued: "Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good?!!!!!!"

Nicki further went on to say Lil Wayne changed the face of hip hop, and has always been "for the love of music."

Kendrick released multiple disses against Drake.
Kendrick will be headlining the Super Bowl next year. . Picture: Getty

Kendrick Lamar announces Super Bowl performance

Nicki and some fans appeared to blame Jay-Z for Lil Wayne's alleged snub for the Super Bowl, as the halftime slot went to Kendrick Lamar.

Lil Wayne and Jay-Z have had an on-off relationship over the years, however the pair seemingly made up after Lil Wayne became the co-owner of Tidal alongside Hov.

Jay-Z released a statement following the announcement of Kendrick at the Super Bowl, calling the rapper a "once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision."

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Inside The Weeknd's new song 'Dancing In The Flames': Lyrics & Meaning explained

Inside The Weeknd's new song 'Dancing In The Flames': Lyrics & Meaning explained

Is Beyoncé going on a 'COWBOY CARTER' tour in 2024?

Is Beyoncé going on a UK 'COWBOY CARTER' tour?

Does Jay-Z pick the Super Bowl halftime show performer?

Does Jay-Z pick the Super Bowl halftime show performer?

Who has performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show before Kendrick Lamar? From Rihanna to Beyoncé

Who has performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show before Kendrick Lamar? From Rihanna to Beyoncé

Trending

Chrisean Rock shares video with 1-year-old son after being released from jail

Chrisean Rock shares video with 1-year-old son after being released from jail

Kendrick Lamar 'shades' Drake amid Super Bowl Halftime show announcement

Kendrick Lamar 'shades' Drake amid Super Bowl Halftime show announcement

The Weeknd new album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow': Release Date, Tracklist & More

The Weeknd new album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow': Release Date, Tracklist & More

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show 2025: Date, Setlist & Location

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show 2025: Date, Setlist & Location

Nicki Minaj 'Gag City Reloaded' Tour Setlist Revealed

Nicki Minaj 'Gag City Reloaded' Tour Setlist Revealed

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working