Nicki Minaj slams Jay-Z & Roc Nation over Lil Wayne Super Bowl snub amid Kendrick Lamar halftime show

Nicki Minaj has seemingly called out Roc Nation and Jay-Z after snubbing Lil Wayne from the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.

Nicki Minaj has had her say over the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performer Kendrick Lamar, and has seemingly shaded Jay-Z and Roc Nation.

She questioned why Lil Wayne, who is a New Orleans native, is not performing at the 2025 Super Bowl, which will take place in New Orleans.

The rapper tweeted her thoughts in a rant towards Hov and Roc Nation, and even accused Jay-Z of reigniting beef against Drake in light of his feud with Kendrick.

Nick Minaj slammed the Super Bowl organisers for not having Lil Wayne perform during the halftime show. Picture: Getty

Nicki Minaj, who has been on Wayne's label Young Money since 2009, took to socials to slam Jay-Z: "Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego."

She continued: "Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good?!!!!!!"

Nicki further went on to say Lil Wayne changed the face of hip hop, and has always been "for the love of music."

Kendrick will be headlining the Super Bowl next year. . Picture: Getty

Nicki and some fans appeared to blame Jay-Z for Lil Wayne's alleged snub for the Super Bowl, as the halftime slot went to Kendrick Lamar.

Lil Wayne and Jay-Z have had an on-off relationship over the years, however the pair seemingly made up after Lil Wayne became the co-owner of Tidal alongside Hov.

Jay-Z released a statement following the announcement of Kendrick at the Super Bowl, calling the rapper a "once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision."