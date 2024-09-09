Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show 2025: Date, Setlist & Location

9 September 2024

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show 2025: Date, Setlist & Location
Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show 2025: Date, Setlist & Location. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

Here's everything you need to know about Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show announcement, including when, where and what songs he may sing.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar has been announced as the headliner for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show next year.

Following on from 2023's Rihanna and 2024's Usher's performances, the Compton native is set to perform his catalogue of hits in February 2025.

So, when and where is the Super Bowl in 2025, what songs will Kendrick Lamar sing and will he have any special guests? Here's everything we know so far.

Eminem and Kendrick Lamar at this years Superbowl half time show
This will mark Kendrick's second Super Bowl appearance after joining 2022's halftime show. . Picture: Getty Images

When and where is the 2025 Super Bowl LIX?

The 2025 Super Bowl will take place on February 9 2025, at the Caesars Superdrome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

It will be known as Super Bowl LIX, and is the 59th Super Bowl in history. Kendrick Lamar will be the performer for the halftime show, after previously making an appearance in 2022 for a 50 years of hip-hop spectacular alongside Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Eminem among others.

The teams competing for the Super Bowl title are yet to be announced as the new NFL season has just kicked off.

Kendrick released multiple disses against Drake.
Kendrick released multiple disses against Drake. Picture: Getty

What songs will Kendrick Lamar perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show?

We don't know what songs Kendrick will perform at the Super Bowl, however it is likely he will do a set of songs throughout his career.

His diss track towards Drake - 'Not Like Us' will probably be sung, and fans are already beside themselves at this news.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” Lamar said in a statement. “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

