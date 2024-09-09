Kendrick Lamar 'shades' Drake amid Super Bowl Halftime show announcement

Kendrick Lamar 'shades' Drake amid Super Bowl Halftime show announcement.

Kendrick Lamar fans think that the rapper has made a dig at Drake following his Super Bowl halftime show announcement.

Kendrick Lamar has reportedly 'shaded' fellow rapper Drake following the announcement that the Humble musician will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 2025.

The pair have been feuding for most of this year, with some pretty legendary diss tracks come out of the drama, including Drizzy's Family Matters and Kendrick's Not Like Us.

So, what did Kendrick Lamar say about Drake following the Super Bowl halftime show announcement? Here's everything we know.

Kendrick is headlining the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty Images

What did Kendrick Lamar say about Drake after the Super Bowl halftime show announcement?

Some fans think Kendrick has made a subtle dig at Drake following the announcement of the Super Bowl halftime show performance.

He announced the news in a video which sees the rapper stand in front of an American Flag as he shoots Footballs out of a machine.

“My name’s Kendrick Lamar and I’ll be performing at Super Bowl LIX,” he says in the video. “Will you be pulling up? I hope so. You know it’s only one opportunity to win a championship. No round twos.“I won’t want you to miss it. Meet me in New Orleans. February 9, 2025,”

Lamar adds. “Wear your best dress, too, even if you watch it from home.”

Some fans think the "no round two's" comment appears to be a dig at his feud with Drake.

A popular comment reads: "Playtime been over Ovooo.. No Round 2’s! Oops!"

Drake and Kendrick have been beefing this year. . Picture: Getty

What memes have fans made about the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef?

Fans of course have reacted to the news of Kendrick's upcoming performance by memes!

In the track 'First Person Shooter' Drake and J. Cole rap about being 'Big as the Super Bowl', where fans have had a field day with this coincidence.