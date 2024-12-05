Love Island All Stars 2025: All the rumoured & confirmed contestants so far

Love Island All Stars 2025: All the rumoured & confirmed contestants so far. Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

Love Island All Stars season 2 is coming early 2025, and here are all the rumoured contestants set to have a second chance at finding love.

Love Island All Stars is back for a second season early in 2025, which will see returning contestants have a second shot of finding love in the iconic villa.

The 2024 and first season of Love Island All Stars saw the likes of Arabella Chi, Chris Taylor and Liberty Poole return, with Molly Smith and Tom Clare eventually winning the series.

So, which islanders will be returning to the villa for Love Island All Stars season two? Here are the all the rumoured contestants so far.

Maya is back to present. Picture: ITV

What is the Love Island All Stars season two lineup?

So far, no returning islanders have been confirmed for the new season of Love Island All Stars, however we do have some confirmation on who definitely won't be on the ITV show.

Series five fan favourite Ovie Soko, who took part in the show in 2019, has already had to shut down rumours, hilariously saying on X: "I’m never going on love island all stars, love the show but I’m 33 guys. I am your uncle now."

Although Ovie has shut down rumours, a fair few ex-islanders have not, so who could be jetting off to South Africa to beat the January blues?

Ovie Soko won't be returning for Love Island All Stars. Picture: Alamy

Love Island All Stars 2025 rumoured lineup:

Tyrique Hyde - Season 10

Tyrique found love with Ella Thomas in 2023, but now he is rumoured to go back into the villa after their split.

A source told the tabloids: "Tyrique is in super early talks with ITV to return to All Stars. He was a huge fan favourite and he makes good TV but the real question is: is he over Ella?"

They’ve been spotted out a few times since the split and ITV only want people who are on the show to find love."

Tyrique Hyde dated Ella Thomas. . Picture: Getty

Lucinda Strafford - Season 7

Lucinda was originally on the 2021 season and was unlucky in love, but could she be giving things a second go?

She recently split from DJ Nathan Dawe, and recently told The Sun, "I'm definitely open to TV. I keep seeing rumours of me going on [All Stars] but at the moment, I don’t know. I’m not thinking too deeply into it. I’m single."

Lucinda Strafford poses in the Studio at the NTAs 2024 at The O2 Arena on September 11, 2024. Picture: Getty

Olivia Hawkins - Season 9

Olivia is one of the islanders who are a strong contender for All Stars.

A source told The Sun: “Olivia was the breakout star of her series - love her or loathe her, fans couldn’t stop talking about her."

Bosses have been keen to get her to sign up for the next series of All Stars."

Olivia was reportedly in the mix for last year but it didn't work out. . Picture: ITV

Grace Jackson - Season 11

Despite rumours that Grace Jackson is now dating Man U footballer Marcus Rashford, she has been considering it.

"Grace has been approached for All Stars and we are considering all options at the moment." a source told The Sun

Grace had a fling with Joey Essex. Picture: ITV

Scott Thomas - Season 2

Scott first appeared in the 2016 series of Love Island, but could he be appearing on All Stars eight years later?

A tabloid source has said: “Scott is way more mature than he was when he first appeared and wants to show the world a new side.

"He thinks it would be a great way to publicise his podcast and his company. He also thinks it could be a lot of fun, and would love to find real romance."

Scott spoke out about turning down the first season of All Stars, saying: "I was gutted I didn’t do it in the end. They asked me to and I was thinking, ‘I’m too old’. I think I would’ve been the oldest in the villa, because I was 27 when I did it the first time in 2016."