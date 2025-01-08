How old are all the Love Island All Stars contestants? Ages from Scott Thomas to Olivia Hawkins

8 January 2025, 11:01

The ages of the Love Island All Stars line up this year varies a lot. Here's how old the contestants are including Marcel Somerville and Luca Bish.

Love Island All Stars is returning next week, and fans can't wait to see contestants including Scott Thomas and Curtis Pritchard come back to the villa for a second shot at finding love.

The ITV show hosted by Maya Jama films it's winter series in South Africa, and some fans have been shocked to discover the wide range of ages of the contestants set to enter the villa.

From Marcel Somerville to Gabby Allen, here are the ages of all the Love Island All Stars contestants from youngest to oldest.

How old are all the Love Island All Stars contestants?

This years line up of Love Island All Stars features the widest ever range of ages, with the youngest contestant being just 24 and the oldest is 39.

Before this series, the oldest ever contestant was Joey Essex, who was 33 when he entered the villa last year.

Here are all the ages of the Love Island All Stars line up, from youngest to oldest.

Love Island All Stars Cast ages:

  • Catherine Agbaje age - 24
  • Luca Bish age - 25
  • Ronnie Vint age - 28
  • Curtis Pritchard age - 28
  • Nas Masjeed age - 28
  • Kaz Crossley age - 29
  • Olivia Hawkins age - 29
  • Elma Pazar age - 32
  • Gabby Allen age - 32
  • India Reynolds age - 34
  • Scott Thomas age - 36
  • Marcel Somerville age - 39
Love Island All Stars start date and where to watch:

Love Island All Stars starts on Monday 13th January on ITV2 and ITVX.

The start time is at 9pm and the reality show is expected to be on everyday with Saturday's typically reserved for Unseen Bits.

A normal episode is around an hour long, but the first episode is likely to be on till around 10:30pm.

