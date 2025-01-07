Love Island All Stars Scott Thomas: Age, when he was on show first time & ex-girlfriend

7 January 2025, 13:28 | Updated: 7 January 2025, 17:09

Love Island All Stars Scott Thomas: Age, when he was on show first time & ex-girlfriend
Love Island All Stars Scott Thomas: Age, when he was on show first time & ex-girlfriend. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island All Stars' Scott Thomas? His age, dating history and the original series he was on Love Island explained.

Love Island All Stars is returning very soon and one face fans are shocked to be on the line up is Scott Thomas.

The ex-islander was on the second season of the show years ago, and has built up an impressive career in PR since then.

But with Scott Thomas set to enter the villa for a second shot at love, here is everything you need to know including his age, fancy job and very famous brothers.

Scott is back!
Scott is back! Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island All Stars' Scott Thomas?

Scott is currently 36-years-old, and was born on 11 August 1988.

He is part of the new cast for Love Island All Stars, which starts on 13th January on ITV2 and ITVX.

Scott Thomas is back in the villa.
Scott Thomas is back in the villa. Picture: Alamy

Who are Scott Thomas' famous brothers? Meet Adam & Ryan Thomas

Scott isn't the only notable member of his family, with his two brothers Adam and Ryan being well known in the acting world.

His twin Adam is most known for playing Adam Barton on Emmerdale and Donte Charles on Waterloo Road.

Ryan Thomas, 40, is best known for playing Jason Grimshaw on Corrie and is married to TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh.

Scott (R) with his brothers Adam (L) and Ryan (M).
Scott (R) with his brothers Adam (L) and Ryan (M). Picture: Getty

When did Scott Thomas first appear on Love Island and who did he couple up with?

Scott appeared on the second series of Love Island in 2016 and found love with Kady McDermott on the ITV show.

The then-27-year-old came third with Kady, and after leaving the villa, Scott moved in with Kady and they stayed together for a year before splitting up.

Since then, he founded a Manchester-based PR agency The Social PR.

Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott were together for a year before splitting.
Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott were together for a year before splitting. Picture: Getty

