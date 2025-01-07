Love Island's Gabby Allen & Marcel Somerville: When they split & ex-wife 'cheating' rumours explained

Love Island's Gabby Allen & Marcel Somerville: When they split & ex-wife 'cheating' rumours explained. Picture: ITV

By Anna Suffolk

Love Island All Stars has signed up exes Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville as contestants looking for a second shot of love. But what went on behind the scenes and what happened with Marcel's ex-wife Rebecca?

Love Island All Stars is back on our screens VERY soon and the cast has just been announced, which includes exes Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville from season three in 2017.

The duo reached the final of the series but lost out to Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay who won, but will be both entering the South African villa next week on the ITV dating show.

So, when did Marcel and Gabby split and what happened with Marcel's ex-wife and mother to his child Rebecca Vieria amid the 'cheating' scandal? Here's everything you need to know.

Gabby and Marcel are both back in the villa. Picture: Alamy

When did Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen split?

Despite being the runners up in season 3 of Love Island in 2017, Gabby and Marcel lasted less than a year on the outside.

The couple split in May 2018 after Marcel, 39, revealed he cheated on Gabby with another woman whilst on holiday.

"Thank you to everyone for your kind messages, love and support. It's been a tough couple of days, I think I might still be in a bit of shock. But I'm sure, in time, I'll be okay. I have the best family and friends around me. I'm a lucky girl," Gabby said in a statement at the time.

Marcel is coming back. Picture: ITV

Marcel spoke out at the time and admitted he made a mistake cheating on Gabby, with his rep saying: "Marcel can’t really defend his actions as he knows what he did wrong and will regret it forever.

"Marcel is upset that he broke the heart of someone he loves and someone that he shared so many special moments with, but with all the good times there are difficult times, and sadly Marcel and Gabby had been in a bad place at this stage."thing you can do about it."

Since then, Gabby dated Brandon Myers from 2020 to 2024 and Marcel found love with now ex-wife Rebecca Vieria.

Gabby is returning. Picture: ITV

What happened with Marcel and his ex-wife Rebecca Vieria?

Marcel Somerville found love and married Rebecca Vieria back in 2022 and welcomed their son Roman a couple of years before.

However, the relationship hit boiling point in 2024 when Rebecca admitted to cheating on Marcel by sending flirty messages to US rapper Slim Jxmmi, who is one half of the Mississippi-based hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd.

“My actions were foolish and have hurt so many people around us but most importantly my husband. I’ve said a lot of things that I shouldn’t have and it was stupid of me so I won’t sit here and justify my actions, those decisions should have never been made." Rebecca said at the time.

Rebecca Vieira and Marcel Somerville were married for 4 years. Picture: Getty