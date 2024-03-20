Love Island’s Marcel shares statement after ‘diss track’ following wife Rebecca Vieira’s cheating scandal

BTS of Love Island shows Islanders gearing up to enter the villa

Love Island and Blazin' Squad member Marcel Somerville has broken his silence following his wife's cheating scandal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island's Marcel Somerville has shared a statement after writing a 'diss track' about the allegations that wife Rebecca Vieria cheated on him with one half of Rae Sremmurd, Slim Jxmmi.

The Blazin' Squad member wed Rebecca Vieria in 2022, but allegations that she had been messaging the US pop star surfaced last month, which she admitted in a social post.

He took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures of himself and his young son Roman, who he shares with Vieria, accompanied by a lengthy caption addressing the rumours.

Rebecca Vieira and Marcel Somerville have been together for 4 years. Picture: Getty

"The last 3 weeks have rocked me to the core. There’s no right way to handle betrayal and I’ve experienced so many feeling since everything happen that i feel a different emotion every hour of the day," began the statement written by Marcel.

Anger, Embarrassment, anxiety, depression, questioning my worth, loneliness, grief And some times those feelings coupled with the noise of having the whole world knowing my situation and everyone having opinions and telling me what I should do and not do can make you make choice in haste."

"The so called “diss track” wasn’t an attack, it was going to be my statement about the situation but it wasn’t the best way to do it, I realised this after the fact which is why I chose to remove the snippet."

Marcel appeared on Love Island in 2017. Picture: ITV

He continued to say that his heart is "broken" and will "give my self some much needed peace" following the cheating allegations.

Marcel finished by saying the decisions that he and Rebecca take will be done in 'private', after Rebecca posted a public apology to Marcel earlier this month for her 'huge mistake'.

The pair got together in 2019 and welcomed their son Roman two years later, and things appeared to be going swimmingly until February 2024 when rapper Slim Jxmmi's girlfriend KD alleged that Rebecca had sent 'intimate messages' to the Rae Sremmund member.