Love Island’s Marcel Somerville reveals girlfriend Rebecca Vieira is pregnant

Marcel Somerville announces girlfriend Rebecca Vieira is pregnant. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Singer and Reality TV star, Marcel Sommerville, has announced he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend Rebecca Vierira.

By Tiana Williams

Marcel Somerville – who starred in Love Island's 2017 series – has revealed that he's expecting his first child with girlfriend Rebecca Vieira.

The 34-year-old reality TV star and Rebecca have both been trying for a baby for months, now their dream has eventually come true.

The pregnancy came a while after the pair suffered a miscarriage last year.

‘We don’t really like to talk about it,’ he told OK! Magazine this week.

Marcel continued ‘We found out we were pregnant very early in our relationship, and both felt like we wanted to spend the rest of our lives together, so we were getting ready for the baby.'

He added 'And then we found out we had a miscarriage.

'We both took it really badly. It took a little while for us to get over it, but it did make us stronger because when you go through something like that, it makes you be there for the other person.’

The couple have known they're expecting for seven weeks, with Rebecca, 24, surprising Marcel while in the studio with ‘a bunch of pregnancy tests’.

Although the pair received such great news, Marcel was also met with discovering he had a health condition.

Three weeks ago, Marcel was diagnosed with Diabetic Ketoacidosis [DKA], which ‘basically means the ketone [a chemical the liver produces when it breaks down fat] levels in my body rose too high and turned my blood acidic’.

He further detailed his experience being ill, stating: ‘I was throwing up, felt light-headed. I lost weight, my face was sunken and you could see my bones.'

'It was because I have Type 1 diabetes, but I only found that out in hospital when they asked, “Do you know you’re diabetic?” I had no clue.’

Marcel revealed he had lost a significant amount of weight and spent a week in intensive care, adding he ‘was very close to being in a coma’.

However, the singer has fully recovered and is looking forward to the future, as he plans to marry Rebecca.

When asked about whether he plans to marry his girlfriend, Marcel responded ‘A million per cent. I don’t want to give too much away, I’ve got certain plans'

Marcel added 'I know this is the woman I’m going to spend the rest of my life with. There will definitely be wedding bells…’

Somerville and Vieira have been dating for 14 months.