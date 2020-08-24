Love Island's Marcel Somerville 'attacked with machete' by masked gang

Love Island's Marcel Somerville 'attacked with machete' by masked gang. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Marcel was reportedly attacked by a gang of masked men on mopeds over the weekend.

Love Island star Marcel Somerville was held at knifepoint while travelling with a friend around east London over the weekend, reports claim.

The 34-year-old, who recently announced he's expecting a baby boy with his fiancee Rebecca Vieira, was allegedly approached by four masked men on mopeds who attacked his car with machetes.

Love Island star Marcel Somerville was held at knifepoint while travelling with a friend around east London over the weekend, reports claim. Picture: Instagram

"Marcel and his mate were driving around east London heading to their favourite restaurant and they noticed some people on mopeds getting close to them," a source close to Marcel told OK! online.

"Each time they stopped at a set of traffic lights the mopeds would pull up next to them on either side of the car and just looked shady.

"Then when Marcel and his friend pulled into a side street to park up they saw the mopeds head towards them again. Each moped had two people on and they kind of circled around the car."

The source continued, "As Marcel opened his car door two of the gang got off the bikes and went for him with their machetes drawn swinging them at him. So he quickly closed the door and they locked the car from the inside.

Marcel recently announced he's expecting a baby boy with his fiancee Rebecca Vieira. Picture: Instagram

"The attackers shouted again and again ‘get out the f**king car’ as they started hitting the windows of the motor.

"Marcel and his mate sped off and headed away as fast as possible. It was a terrifying experience but nobody was hurt in the end and the car just had a few scratches on it."

The report adds that it was unclear what exactly the attackers were after.

“After the attack Marcel headed straight home – he was understandably shaken by what happened so went to a local restaurant near his home instead which he could walk to.

"The poor guy has had quite the year after being hospitalised and then finding out he's having a baby."

Sending all of our best wishes, Marcel!