Maya Jama Love Island All Stars 2025 outfits: Where they’re from & how to buy

By Anna Suffolk

What did Maya Jama wear on Love Island All Stars 2025 last night and where can you buy it from? Here's all her outfits from All Stars season two.

Love Island All Stars is back with Maya Jama as host, and all eyes are on the TV presenter thanks to her jaw-dropping outfits.

The 30-year-old is back as the presenter of All Stars, which has seen the likes of Marcel Somerville, Scott Thomas and bombshell Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu enter the South African villa.

So, want to know where every outfit Maya Jama wears is from and how much it costs? Here's the rundown on all her Love Island All Stars looks.

Maya is back as Love Island host! Picture: ITV

What did Maya Jama wear on Love Island All Stars last night?

Maya surprised us with not just one, but two stunning outfits for the launch of 2025 All Stars.

The presenter entered the villa in a plunging white two-piece, with the white skirt from brand Alaïa.

The ruched skirt retails for £1330, whilst we don't know how much the bra top costs. However, this wasn't the only look of the episode as she also wore a burgundy leather dress custom made for the presenter.

Maya stunned in a white two-piece. Picture: ITV

Maya's stylist, Rhea Francois, took to her Instagram to share a behind the scenes look of how she came up with the look.

The leather burgundy tight dress is a custom design by Genevieve Devine, with cut outs to accentuate the curves of her body.

As for hair and makeup, Maya sleeked her long hair back into a low ponytail with her signature bronzed cheeks and cat eye liner.