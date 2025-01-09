Why did Love Island All Stars’ Kaz Crossley get arrested & go to jail in Dubai?

Why did Love Island All Stars’ Kaz Crossley get arrested & go to jail in Dubai? Picture: Instagram / ITV

Love Island's Kaz Crossley has opened up about her arrest in Dubai in 2023, and here are all the details about the drug related incident.

Love Island is returning for its second season of All Stars next week and the lineup includes the likes of Curtis Pritchard, Scott Thomas and Kaz Crossley.

29-year-old Kaz, who first appeared on the fourth series and coupled up with Josh Denzel, has shared she is looking for a relationship this time round after having "so much fun" the first time round in 2018.

Kaz opened up about her shocking story where her ex leaked an incriminating video from 2020 leading to her getting arrested and sent to jail in Dubai in 2023.

Kaz is returning to the villa. Picture: ITV

When was Love Island All Stars' Kaz Crossley arrested?

Kaz Crossley was arrested back in 2023 after waiting for a connecting flight to Thailand that February. She was approached by the CID (the Dubai police), who escorted her to jail whilst in Abu Dhabi airport.

The Love Island contestant shared she was moved through multiple prisons in Dubai, calling it the "most terrifying experience".

Why was Love Island All Stars' Kaz Crossley arrested in Dubai?

Kaz was arrested and held after a video of her from 2020 snorting white powder was leaked to the press by an ex whilst partying in Dubai, which has a strict drug law.

The 29-year-old opened up on GK Barry's Saving Grace podcast and said the video was leaked by her ex-boyfriend when she officially ended things.

"They want to win and they want to have control over you, whether that's ruining you career or hurting you. That's what he did."

Kaz has opened up about her experience incarcerated. Picture: Getty

In an Instagram post in 2023, Kaz opened up about her harrowing ordeal and said: "So in 2020 I was in Dubai and I was filmed, it was me in the video.

"No one forced me to do that. It was a time in my life when I definitely didn't love myself at all. And this is reflected in what I was doing to my body and who I surrounded myself with.

"I wasn't thinking. I was then detained in Abu Dhabi and kept in custody from Monday through to Friday which is when they released me. I was very accepting of the situation." Now, Kaz is ready put this behind her and get back into the Love Island villa on Monday January 13th.