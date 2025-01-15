Love Island All Stars Casey O’Gorman: Age, original season & Georgia Harrison beef explained

Love Island All Stars Casey O’Gorman: Age, original season & Georgia Harrison beef explained. Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

Who is Love Island All Stars' Casey O'Gorman? The islander is back for his third season so here's everything you need to know including age, height and his drama with ex-contestant Georgia Harrison.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars is back for its second season and bombshells are already making their way into the villa!

The latest bombshell is Casey O'Gorman, who is back for his third time lucky in the Love Island villa.

So, how old is Casey O'Gorman, what is his job and what is the backstory between him and Georgia Harrison amid their beef? Here's everything you need to know.

Casey is back for his third time lucky. Picture: ITV

What is Love Island All Stars' Casey O'Gorman's age?

Love Island's Casey is 28-years-old, and his birthday is on 30 October 1996.

The contestant used to be a recruitment consultant, but now does influencing full-time.

Casey in All Stars season 1. Picture: ITV

How tall is Love Island All Stars' Casey O'Gorman?

Casey is 6 foot tall, and fans thought he was a lot shorter during his first stint in the Love Island villa.

In an Instagram Q&A, he revealed that the cast of boys were so tall that he felt small. "I was the shortest, it sucked. Ron was the second shortest, but he was 6ft1. You had boys like Kai and Tom who were 6ft5."

"Jordan was 6ft6 who I had to walk in with, so I looked tiny standing next to him in the walk-in."

Love Island's Casey is 6ft tall. Picture: Getty

What happened between Casey O'Gorman and Georgia Harrison? Their beef explained.

Casey made his way into the Love Island villa for the third time in January 2025, and contestants were quick to grill him.

Kaz Crossley was quick to defend her best friend Georgia Harrison, after her and Casey shared a connection during All Stars last year.

She accused him of being a "player" and claimed he had "f***** over a few girls."

Kaz Crossley accused Casey of being a player. Picture: CLIENT

Georgia Harrison and Casey O'Gorman had a tumultuous time together on last year's All Stars, having had a brief stint on the outside.

They reunited on All Stars, and discussed their split, with Georgia sharing that her spiritual communication with Casey's dead grandad caused a wedge between them.

Casey said: "You know, me I'm not really much of a spiritual person... you mentioned my grandad and stuff like that and it really threw me off."

Georgia Harrison and Casey had an awkward run-in. . Picture: ITV

You started to say that you saw my dead grandad and that he wishes me well. And I was like, this is just way too much."

Georgia then hit back at her ex, revealing: "No, I was saying that when I was meditating, I got an experience where I felt I was sensing things from the other side and that people are still around.

Since then, Georgia commented on Love Island's social posts and quipped: "Grandad said good luck"