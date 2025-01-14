Where is the Love Island All Stars 2025 Villa? The South African location revealed

14 January 2025, 15:57

Where is the Love Island All Stars 2025 Villa? The South African location revealed
Where is the Love Island All Stars 2025 Villa? The South African location revealed. Picture: ITV

By Anna Suffolk

Love Island All Stars is filmed in South Africa as its the winter season. Here's the location of the Cape Town villa and an insight into the luxurious house.

Love Island All Stars is back for its second series in early 2025, and fans are thrilled to swap the dreary grey clouds to the sunshine of the South Africa.

The villa, which is in Cape Town, is decked out in colourful and luxury fittings, including the infamous hideaway, terrace and fire pit.

So, where abouts is the Love Island villa, how much is it worth and what does it look like? Here's a glimpse inside the villa.

The villa has had a makeover this year!
The villa has had a makeover this year! Picture: ITV

The South Africa villa is said to be just outside of Cape Town, at the Ludus Magnus estate in Franschhoek.

The luxury villa boasts three swimming pools and a jacuzzi, rumoured to be worth around £1.2 million.

For the 2025 season there is a new secret garden, with a rule that couples cannot enter together and is rather somewhere to sneak away to for those un-coupled.

The revamped dressing room is stunning!
The revamped dressing room is stunning! Picture: ITV

The region of Franschhoek in South Africa is known for its impressive vineyards and mountainous valleys.

The balcony area is bigger than the usual Majorcan terrace used for the summer series - and is clad with purple and silver furnishings fit for a cheeky chat on the terrace.

Meanwhile, the kitchen is now painted in large candy-pink stripes on the walls, floors and kitchen island.

The kitchen is ready for the morning coffees.
The kitchen is ready for the morning coffees. Picture: ITV
The terrace has had a makeover.
The terrace has had a makeover. Picture: ITV

Love Island returns Monday, January 13th at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

