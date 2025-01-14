Love Island All Stars 2025 heights: Who is the tallest and shortest islander?
14 January 2025, 14:51
How tall are the Love Island All Stars contestants? Who is the shortest and who is the tallest? Here's the height of every All Star Islander.
Love Island All Stars is back for its second season in 2025, and fans have been thrilled to see the likes of Marcel Somerville, Gabby Allen and Kaz Crossley back in the villa.
Hosted by Maya Jama, the ITV2 dating show has returned for an All Stars version, with Islanders from almost every series returning.
One thing on everyone's mind is just how tall every Islander is, so here are all the heights of the Love Island All Stars contestants.
How tall is Luca Bish?
Luca Bish is 5 foot 11 tall.
How tall is Curtis Pritchard?
Curtis Pritchard is 6 foot 1.
How tall is Nas Majeed?
Nas stands at 5 foot 7 tall.
How tall is Scott Thomas?
Scott Thomas is 6 foot 3, meaning he is one of the tallest Islanders this year.
How tall is Casey O'Gorman?
Bombshell Casey is 6 foot, and said in his first series of Love Island he felt short being around those who were 6 foot 3 and above!
How tall is Ronnie Vint?
Turbo Ronnie Vint is 5 foot nine according to his football profile.
How tall is Marcel Somerville?
Marcel Somerville is the oldest islander this year at 39-years-old, and stands at between 6 foot and 6 foot 1.
How tall is Olivia Hawkins?
Liv is 5 foot 4 according to her professional acting profile.
How tall is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu?
Ekin-Su is one of the taller girls this year, and stands at 5 foot 8.
How tall is Elma Pazar?
32-year-old Elma is 5 foot 5.
How tall is India Reynolds?
24-year-old India is 5 foot 6.
How tall is Catherine Agbaje?
Love Island's Catherine is 5 foot 5.
How tall is Kaz Crossley?
Kaz Crossley stands in at 5 foot 3.
How tall is Gabby Allen?
Gabby is one of the shortest islanders this year, and is 5 foot 2.