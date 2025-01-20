Who left Love Island All Stars last night? Full list of dumped Islanders

Who left Love Island All Stars last night? Dumped Islanders list. Picture: ITV

By Anna Suffolk

Who was dumped from the Love Island All Stars villa last night? Which Islanders have already left the villa? Here's everything you need to know.

Love Island All Stars has entered its second week and its first dumping has taken place, with one unlucky Islander alreayd on the plane back to the UK following the shock dump.

The ITV dating show hosted by Maya Jama has just welcomed two new bombshells into the villa - Ron Hall and Grace Jackson, so no doubt drama will kick off once they enter the villa.

So, who left Love Island All Stars last night and who has been dumped from the villa? Here's everything you need to know.

Love Island has started dumping islanders. Picture: ITV

Who has left Love Island All Stars?

The very first Love Island All Stars dumping was after Tina Stinnes chose Scott Thomas to couple up with.

This left India Reynolds single, and she was immediately dumped from the villa.

India insisted to Maya in her post-show chat that she wasn't shocked by Tina's choice, and said she knew her time was up when the blonde bombshell went on a date with him.

India Reynolds was the first to be dumped. Picture: ITV

"As soon as Tina came in, she said she liked Scott. So I thought, I'm either going to be single or I'm going to be leaving. I just had a feeling." she admitted.

"The way he relayed it to me, I felt like he maybe liked her as well. So I kind of knew it was coming."

Love Island: All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX