Why did Megan Barton-Hanson pull out of Love Island All Stars?
10 January 2025, 12:22
Love Island contestant Megan Barton-Hanson was reportedly in the running for a spot on All Stars season two, but has now pulled out. Why did she leave and what has she said about not appearing on the show?
Fan-favourite Love Island bombshell Megan Barton-Hanson has pulled out of appearing on the second season of All Stars due to a brutal reason.
The 30-year-old iconic contestant appeared on the ITV dating show in 2018 and found love with Wes Nelson, and was in talks with bosses to appear as a bombshell during All Stars.
However, sources now claim Megan is ruled out as a bombshell on the All Stars line up, which features the likes of Gabby Allen, Curtis Pritchard and Scott Thomas.
What has Megan Barton-Hanson said about appearing on Love Island All Stars?
ITV bosses were apparently keen to get Megan, 30, as a bombshell contestant on the new season of Love Island, but talks fell through after she got into a new relationship.
The Sun claims that Megan has just started dating someone, meaning her villa appearance would be not happening.
"Bosses were really keen to sign Megan, as she makes great telly and all the lads would fancy her."
"They had discussions but then Megan unexpectedly met someone and has started dating. It’s early days and not super serious, but she wants to give things a go," the source continued.
This comes as Megan told MailOnline that she wouldn't return to the All Stars villa as "there’s not one [person on the show] I would f***. That’s why I’m not there."
"The girl line-up is unreal, but sorry, the male side…what has happened?"
The 30-year-old recently returned for a short stint on Love Island Games in 2023.