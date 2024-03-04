Ekin-Su’s age, net worth & dating history as she joins Celebrity Big Brother line-up

Ekin-Su meets her fans in America

By Anna Suffolk

What is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu's net worth and age? Who is she dating following her split from Davide? Here's all we know.

One of the contestants set to appear on tonight's Celebrity Big Brother is Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

She shot to fame after winning the ITV show in 2022 with now-ex Davide Sanclimenti, and has enjoyed stints in other reality shows including The Traitors and Dancing On Ice.

Now as Ekin-Su is set to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house, here's everything you need to know about her.

Love Island winner Ekin-Su has reportedly signed up for CBB. Picture: Getty