Ekin-Su’s age, net worth & dating history as she joins Celebrity Big Brother line-up
4 March 2024, 14:49
Ekin-Su meets her fans in America
What is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu's net worth and age? Who is she dating following her split from Davide? Here's all we know.
One of the contestants set to appear on tonight's Celebrity Big Brother is Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.
She shot to fame after winning the ITV show in 2022 with now-ex Davide Sanclimenti, and has enjoyed stints in other reality shows including The Traitors and Dancing On Ice.
Now as Ekin-Su is set to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house, here's everything you need to know about her.
-
How old is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu?
Ekin-Su was born on August 21, 1994, making her currently 29-years-old.
She was born to Turkish parents in Islington, London and later moved to Essex.
Ekin-Su acted in various Turkish soap operas, however got her big break on the 2022 series of Love Island.
-
Why did Ekin-Su and Davide split?
The Love Island winners split for good in January 2024 after rumours started swirling the pair had called it quits for good.
Ekin-Su said on Instagram: "The last 18-months have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, just like every relationship. "Davide and I both wanted to make this work as we cared deeply for each other."
Unfortunately I have recently made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways..
"Breakups are never easy. For any couple. And we hope that our privacy will be respected. I enjoyed our time together and the memories we made."
Ekin-Su is believed to be currently single.
-
What is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu's net worth?
As of 2024, Ekin-Su's net worth is reportedly worth a huge £1.6 million.
After winning £25,000 on the ITV reality show, Ekin-Su's net worth has only grown since then.
She scooped up a huge £1 million deal with fashion brand Oh Polly shortly after winning, and does various brand endorsements and appearances.
-
Who has Ekin-Su dated?
Ekin-Su's highest profile relationship was with Davide Sanclimenti from 2022 to early 2024, with the pair taking breaks within this time. After meeting on Love Island, the pair explored connections with other Islanders but ultimately coupled up with eachother and won the series.
Before Love Island, Ekin-Su reportedly dated TOWIE cast member James Lock in 2021, with The Sun reporting: "They met through friends and dated for a short time last year. It was a very passionate fling while it lasted but fizzled out."
She also has been linked to Made In Chelsea cast member JP - Joshua Patterson.