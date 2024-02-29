Inside the full Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up

29 February 2024, 14:14

Watch the trailer for Celebrity Big Brother

By Anna Suffolk

With Celebrity Big Brother starting next week, here's the rumoured line up.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother is back on our TV screens for the first time since 2018, and ITV are set to relaunch the celeb version of the reality show in March.

The confirmed list of cast mates won't be announced until the launch show on Monday, 4 March as a suprise on the night.

However, TV insiders have told The Sun a possible list of cast mates set to make an appearance on Celebrity Big Brother.

CBB is back on our screens.
CBB is back on our screens. Picture: ITV

  1. Who are the contestants in Celebrity Big Brother 2024?

    The Sun have revealed that 12 celebs will be walking through the Big Brother house doors on Monday 4th March.

    The line-up for Celebrity Big Brother 2024 is rumoured to be:

    • Nikita Kuzmin (Strictly Come Dancing dancer)
    • David Potts (Ibiza Weekender star)
    • Zeze Millz (Internet personality)
    • Bradley Riches (Heartstopper actor)
    Zeze Millz is an internet personality.
    Zeze Millz is an internet personality. Picture: Getty
    • Marisha Wallace (American actress)
    • Colson Smith (Coronation Street actor)
    • Fern Britton (TV presenter)
    • Louis Walsh (TV talent show judge)
    Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne are set to enter the Big Brother house.
    Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne are set to enter the Big Brother house. Picture: Getty
    • Lauren Simon (Real Housewives of Cheshire)
    • Gary Goldsmith (Kate Middleton's Uncle)
    • Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island Winner)
    • Levi Roots (cook)
    • Sharon Osbourne (TV judge & wife of Ozzy Osbourne)
    Love Island winner Ekin-Su has reportedly signed up for CBB.
    Love Island winner Ekin-Su has reportedly signed up for CBB. Picture: Getty

  2. When does Celebrity Big Brother 2024 start?

    There's not long to wait as Celebrity Big Brother kicks off on Monday 4 March at 9pm.

    Like last years Big Brother, the celeb version will air on Channel ITV1 and ITVX.

    The launch for the show will be live, as well as live evicitons from hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Pregnant Bhad Bhabie claps back at people claiming she’s ‘not ready’ to have a baby

Pregnant Bhad Bhabie claps back at people claiming she’s ‘not ready’ to have a baby

Who is Meek Mill? Inside his net worth & dating history

Who is Meek Mill? Inside his net worth & dating history

How to watch Wendy Williams’ documentary in the UK & is it on Netflix?

How to watch Wendy Williams’ documentary in the UK & is it on Netflix?

Jeremy O. Harris on bringing ‘Slave Play’ to London, DMs from Rihanna & the latest on ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

Jeremy O. Harris on bringing ‘Slave Play’ to London, DMs from Rihanna & the latest on ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

Trending

Halle Bailey shares adorable video of 1-month-old son playing the piano

Halle Bailey shares adorable video of 2-month-old son playing the piano

The rapper and model put on a united front and celebrated their son Sebastian turning 11 with a gangsta-rap themed party!

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose throw 90s-themed birthday for 11-year-old son Sebastian

Tyla Debut Album: Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Tyla Debut Album 'TYLA': Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky married? Inside all the wedding rumours

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky married? Inside all the wedding rumours

Is Usher going on a World Tour in 2024? Rumours, Tickets, Dates & More

Is Usher going on tour in the UK?

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working