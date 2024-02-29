Inside the full Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up
29 February 2024, 14:14
Watch the trailer for Celebrity Big Brother
With Celebrity Big Brother starting next week, here's the rumoured line up.
Listen to this article
Celebrity Big Brother is back on our TV screens for the first time since 2018, and ITV are set to relaunch the celeb version of the reality show in March.
The confirmed list of cast mates won't be announced until the launch show on Monday, 4 March as a suprise on the night.
However, TV insiders have told The Sun a possible list of cast mates set to make an appearance on Celebrity Big Brother.
-
Who are the contestants in Celebrity Big Brother 2024?
The Sun have revealed that 12 celebs will be walking through the Big Brother house doors on Monday 4th March.
The line-up for Celebrity Big Brother 2024 is rumoured to be:
- Nikita Kuzmin (Strictly Come Dancing dancer)
- David Potts (Ibiza Weekender star)
- Zeze Millz (Internet personality)
- Bradley Riches (Heartstopper actor)
- Marisha Wallace (American actress)
- Colson Smith (Coronation Street actor)
- Fern Britton (TV presenter)
- Louis Walsh (TV talent show judge)
- Lauren Simon (Real Housewives of Cheshire)
- Gary Goldsmith (Kate Middleton's Uncle)
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island Winner)
- Levi Roots (cook)
- Sharon Osbourne (TV judge & wife of Ozzy Osbourne)
-
When does Celebrity Big Brother 2024 start?
There's not long to wait as Celebrity Big Brother kicks off on Monday 4 March at 9pm.
Like last years Big Brother, the celeb version will air on Channel ITV1 and ITVX.
The launch for the show will be live, as well as live evicitons from hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.