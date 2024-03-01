When does Celebrity Big Brother start? Date and time revealed

Picture: ITV

By Anna Suffolk

When does Celebrity Big Brother start and what channel is it on? Here's what you need to know.

Celebrity Big Brother is coming back to our screens once more after a five-year hiatus, having last aired a series in 2018.

The line-up for the show will only be announced as the celebs step out of their cars in to the Big Brother house, however sources have speculated that the likes of Zeze Millz, Louis Walsh and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu are set to appear on the reality show.

So, when does Celebrity Big Brother 2024 kick off and what time does it start? Here's the full watch schedule for CBB 2024.

