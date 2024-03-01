When does Celebrity Big Brother start? Date and time revealed
1 March 2024, 12:04
When does Celebrity Big Brother start and what channel is it on? Here's what you need to know.
Celebrity Big Brother is coming back to our screens once more after a five-year hiatus, having last aired a series in 2018.
The line-up for the show will only be announced as the celebs step out of their cars in to the Big Brother house, however sources have speculated that the likes of Zeze Millz, Louis Walsh and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu are set to appear on the reality show.
So, when does Celebrity Big Brother 2024 kick off and what time does it start? Here's the full watch schedule for CBB 2024.
When does Celebrity Big Brother 2024 start?
CBB 2024 kicks off on Monday 4 March from 9pm till 10:30pm. The first episode is the live launch show, hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best.
The first episode will air on ITV1, STV, ITVX, and STV Player and will be followed by Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live on ITV2.
Late & Live will be hosted by AJ and Will, with Oti Mabuse, Jordan North and Layton Williams taking turns as the celebrity guest.
Who are the rumoured contestants for Celebrity Big Brother?
The line-up for Celebrity Big Brother 2024 is rumoured to be:
- Nikita Kuzmin (Strictly Come Dancing dancer)
- David Potts (Ibiza Weekender star)
- Zeze Millz (Internet personality)
- Bradley Riches (Heartstopper actor)
- Marisha Wallace (American actress)
- Colson Smith (Coronation Street actor)
- Fern Britton (TV presenter)
- Louis Walsh (TV talent show judge)
- Lauren Simon (Real Housewives of Cheshire)
- Gary Goldsmith (Kate Middleton's Uncle)
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island Winner)
- Levi Roots (cook)
- Sharon Osbourne (TV judge & wife of Ozzy Osbourne)
Celebrity Big Brother Watch Schedule
Celebrity Big Brother will air from Monday 4th March on ITV1.
There will be TWO live evictions each week in its 3-week runtime, compared to CBB's past series.