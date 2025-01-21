Love Island Star Nicole Samuel received All Stars call just 24 hours after Ciaran Davies split

Love Island Star Nicole Samuel received All Stars call just 24 hours after Ciaran Davies split. Picture: ITV / Getty

By Anna Suffolk

Love Island contestant Nicole Samuel has revealed ITV bosses called her up for All Stars less than a day after her split from ex-boyfriend Ciaran Davies.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island 2024 contestant Nicole Samuel has revealed she got the All Stars call less than 24 hours after she split from her ex-boyfriend Ciaran Davies, who she met on the show.

The 24-year-old spoke to MailOnline about her split, and shared that ITV bosses rang her a day after announcing her break up in early December 2024.

However, the reality star revealed it was "too soon" for a second time in the villa, having split from Ciaran just over a month ago.

Ciaran Davies and Nicole Samuel split in December 2024. Picture: Getty

Nicole revealed that she got asked to do All Stars, but the timings were too soon.

"We announced the breakup on the Monday and the next day they were in contact, so it was too soon, I need time to heal.

"I'm not rushing from one thing to another boy. Mentally and physically I couldn't do it. I'm still processing the breakup."

Nicole and Ciaran were Love Island 2024 runner ups. Picture: ITV

Nicole continued and said she is watching the show, and is rooting for her season 11 girls and Elma.

As for her relationship with Ciaran, she said: "We are on good terms, nothing bad happened which makes it easier to deal with it. Coming out into the real world sometimes it just doesn't work and that's OK.

"In there it isn't real life and sometimes you come out and drift apart. We still get on and there's no resentment there."