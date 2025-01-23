What happened between Love Island's Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore and why did they split?

What happened between Love Island's Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore and why did they split? Picture: ITV

By Anna Suffolk

Why did Love Island's Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore split and what went down between them? Here's everything you need to know ahead of Harriett's rumoured bombshell entrance to All Stars.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars is no stranger to reuniting exes - from last season's Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish, to this years Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville.

However, the villa is about to get shaken up after rumours started swirling that Ronnie Vint's ex Harriett Blackmore is set to enter the villa in the coming days as a bombshell.

The pair got together on Season 11 of Love Island last summer, but things ended badly as the duo broke up just weeks after leaving the villa. So, why did Harriett and Ronnie split? Here's everything you need to know.

Harriett is rumoured to be heading back to the All Stars villa. . Picture: Instagram @harriblackmorex

Why did Love Island's Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint break up?

Ronnie and Harriett became a fan favourite couple in the Love Island villa after their equal parts love to equal parts drama ratio.

However, they only lasted a few weeks after leaving the villa, after Harriett discovered Ronnie had been messaging TOWIE star Kelsey Stratford behind her back.

He reportedly split into her DMs insisting he was single, which is what Olivia Hawkins revealed Ronnie said to her whilst he was still with Harriett.

Harriett and Ronnie didn't last long outside of the villa. Picture: ITV

When Ronnie entered the All Stars villa last week, said "You have to wise up. So, not in a bad way to Harriett, but I’m in a good position to find someone now and move on."

Now, a source told the tabloids that "Harriett can't wait to confront Ronnie for embarrassing her in front of the nation and will be going into the villa with all guns blazing."

"She had no idea he had been messaging so many other girls during their time together and it's been frustrating for her to see this all play out on the show without having her say."