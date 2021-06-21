Who is Liberty Poole? Love Island 2021 contestant's age & Instagram revealed

Love Island is returning for 2021 with a brand new cast of hopefuls this summer, including Nandos waitress Liberty Poole.

"I’m excited, I’m a bit of a social butterfly so I love to meet new people," says Liberty, "I’m a girls’ girl as well so I can’t wait for the girly friendships. It’s going to be fun!"

Here's everything you need to know about this year's islander.

Who is Liberty Poole and how old is she?

Marketing student Liberty is 21 years old and hails from Birmingham. She also works as a Nandos waitress, where she says people have asked her out in the past.

"I’ve had people try and rinse me for a date at Nando’s, get the discount and stuff. But I’ve never had a date in one. I’ve had a few things happen at work," she says.

"I’ve had a napkin shaped as a rose given to me which was cute, that was when I first started working there and then I’ve been proposed to. It was a bit unexpected! He was on his own, he’d come into the restaurant every week and he got down on one knee and was like, ‘Will you marry me?’.

"But in his hand, it was a charity support badge not a diamond ring or nothing. So I was thinking, that’s one way of saying I’m a charity case when it comes to love!"

What is Liberty Poole's Instagram?

You can find Liberty on Instagram at @libertypoolex.

What has Liberty Poole said about Love Island?

Liberty revealed she's never had a "nice, happy relationship," and is looking forward to the "best summer ever because we have been in lockdown for a year so it would be nice to go away and enjoy the sun and make friends as well."

Her type? "I like tall, alpha male, confident, a cheeky chappy sort of guy," she says, "But obviously that’s always usually combined with player types, which is where I go wrong. So I am trying to change my ways and go for more of a nicer guy that is going to treat me right."

When is Love Island back on?

Love Island returns on Monday 28th June, 2021 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.