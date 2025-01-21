Love Island All Stars' Ron Hall: Height, Eye Condition, and Ex-Girlfriends Explained

Love Island All Stars' Ron Hall: Height, Eye Condition, and Ex-Girlfriends Explained. Picture: ITV

By Anna Suffolk

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island All Stars' latest bombshell Ron Hall. From his age and height, to his eye blindness and ex-girlfriends, here's the rundown.

The latest bombshells to enter the Love Island All Stars villa are Ron Hall and Grace Jackson, with fans eager to learn more about the Essex chap.

The 27-year-old previously appeared on Love Island season 9, where he was a runner up with now ex-girlfriend Lana Jenkins.

From his eye condition to his relationships with Love Island stars Lana Jenkins and most recent fling with Lydia Karakyriakou, here's everything you need to know.

Ron Hall is back for a second time! Picture: ITV

How tall is Love Island All Stars' Ron Hall?

Ron is 6 foot 1, and addressed his height in an Instagram story back in 2023 after his appearance on Love Island season 9.

"I've seen rumours that people think I'm small and 5" 11, I'm 6"1 it's just I'm stood next to people who are like 6"4 or 6"5. But I'm tall!"

Ron is over 6 foot. Picture: INSTAGRAM

What is Ron Hall's eye condition and is he blind?

Ron made Love Island history as he is the first contestant who is visually impaired. He is blind in one eye after a football injury as a child.

He told Metro in 2023 about his eye injury, which happened when he was about wight. "I went to hospital the next day, they said it was a detached retina and it should be fine. I had a load of operations, I don’t know what happened with it all but it became very severe and the operations weren’t working, we didn’t pick it up quick enough."

Ron is blind in one eye. Picture: Instagram

Why did Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins split?

Ron Hall found love in the villa back in 2023 with makeup artist Lana Jenkins, however the pair split up three months after reaching the final together.

The reason for their split was due to long-stance, and an insider said at the time that "Commuting from Manchester to Essex and back again whenever they wanted to spend time together, as well as managing their work commitments just proved too difficult."

The pair still appear to be on good terms as they still follow each other on social media platforms.

Ron and Lana reached the final. Picture: Instagram

What happened between Ron Hall and Lydia Karakyriakou?

Ron declared as he entered the Love Island All Stars villa that he has been single since his split with Lana Jenkins - about 18 months.

However, Ron appeared to be in a relationship with Casa Amor contestant Lydia Karakyriakou in November 2024 as the pair posted a 'soft launch' of them two on Instagram.

The pair seemingly didn't last long as Ron is now on All Stars, and Lydia posted a cryptic TikTok suggesting she could join the villa.

Ron and Lydia were dating late last year. Picture: Instagram

Lydia shared a TikTok captioned: "Practicing my bombshell entrance" on the day Ron confirmed he was appearing on the show.

However, she also wrote that her Love Island de-briefs are "on hold for now" - could this mean she is set to join Ron in the villa?