14 June 2024, 14:00

Joey Essex’s ex-girlfriend Grace Jackson: When did they date as she enters Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Anna Suffolk

Grace Jackson has entered the villa as a Love Island bombshell. She is also Joey Essex's ex, so who is she and when did they date?

Love Island is hotting up after a new bombshell Grace Jackson has made her way into the Majorcan villa - who is none other than Joey Essex's ex-girlfriend.

As Joey is getting to know other islander Samantha Kenny, ITV producers have thrown a spanner in the works in the form of blond bombshell Grace.

So, when did Joey Essex and Grace Jackson before their stint in the Love Island villa? Here's everything you need to know.

Grace is making her entrance to the villa.
Grace is making her entrance to the villa. Picture: ITV

When did Joey Essex date new Love Island bombshell Grace Jackson?

As soon as Joey Essex saw the three new bombshells, Wil, Tiffany & Grace, walk in to the villa, he shockingly admitted: "Oh my God... I used to see that girl".

It's not known exactly timings wise as to when they dated but it's believed to have been earlier this year.

A source revealed to Mail Online that they were together for six weeks before Joey called things off.

This might shake up Joey Essex and Samantha's rbudding elationship.
This might shake up Joey Essex and Samantha's rbudding elationship. Picture: ITV

They continued: "There's definitely some unfinished business between them and she isn't going to hold back in expressing how she feels in the villa."

The insider also said that Grace's shock appearance in the villa is likely to stir things up in his couple with Samantha Kenny, which has so far been pretty smooth sailing.

Grace was one of the first rumoured Islanders for this years Love Island cast, and has made her entrance in week two of the reality show.

Three new bombshells have entered the villa.
Three new bombshells have entered the villa. Picture: ITV

Why did Joey Essex and Grace Jackson break up before Love Island?

According to reports, Joey was the one who called things off, it's not known why he did it but Grace "was less than impressed by the way their relationship ended".

Before her entrance to the villa, Grace spoke about how her lifestyle has hindered past relationships, saying: "My lifestyle can put guys off a little bit, I like to go out and go abroad a lot.

"They can't keep up with my lifestyle. It's the life that I want, and it helps with my business. To sit in and be single, I can't understand why I would do that in my peak and my mid-20s."

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

