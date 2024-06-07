What days is Love Island on & why it isn’t on Saturdays

7 June 2024, 19:00

Maya Jama makes show-stopping Love Island entrance

By Anna Suffolk

What days does Love Island air? Why isn't the reality show hosted by Maya Jama on Saturdays? Here's everything you need to know.

Love Island, the summer's hottest dating show, is back on our screens, and the drama has already started following bombshells Joey Essex and Uma Jammeh's entrances.

Hosted by Maya Jama, the series is prone to taking up our 9pm's every evening to follow the islanders including Harriett Blackmore and Patsy Field as they make connections and fall in love in the Majorcan sunshine.

So, what days does Love Island air and why isn't it on Saturdays? Here's the lowdown on Love Island's episode release schedule and times it is on.

Maya wore a stunning black dress on Love Island.
Love Island is hosted by Maya Jama. . Picture: ITV

What days is Love Island on?

Prepare to get sucked in to the ITV2 dating show as Love Island airs from Monday to Friday and Sunday for around eight weeks during the summer.

The length of each episode varies, however each night Love Island's run time will last between one hour to one and a half hours.

Due to the 2024 EUROs which kick off in June, the schedule for Love Island may change. However, most games will air on ITV1 rather than ITV2, the channel that Love Island airs on, leaving the show untouched.

Sam was dumped from the Love Island villa first.
Sam was dumped from the Love Island villa first. Picture: ITV

Why isn't Love Island on Saturday's?

Love Island airs a special version of the show every Saturday at 9pm called Unseen Bits, where exclusive content from the previous week is shown in replacement of a normal episode.

2017 winner Kem Cetinay revealed on This Morning the reason behind this: "They give you one day off. You get one day off per week. What happens is, it gives them a day to clean the villa, and you take your mics off, and normally we go to the beach."

Kem added, "So what happens is, when you take your mic off, you are not allowed to talk about anything to do with the show, you have to talk about home life." Further Islanders have confirmed this still happens many series later.

Joey Essex enters the Love Island villa

When does Love Island Aftersun start?

Love Island Aftersun starts on Sunday the 4th of June at 10pm on ITV2.

The show is hosted by Maya Jama live from London, and is joined by panellists Sam Thompson and previous islanders Amy Hart and Indiyah Polack.

