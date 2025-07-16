Who is Maya Jama’s new boyfriend Ruben Dias? Age, net worth and more

16 July 2025

Maya and Ruben Dias' new boyfriend
Picture: Alamy

Maya Jama has dated Stormzy and Ben Simmons, but who is her new boyfriend, Ruben Diaz, after the two have been spotted vacationing all across Europe?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Maya Jama hangs out with Reuben in Spain

Maya Jama has confirmed she has a new boyfriend, Ruben Dias, following her split from Stormzy.

Following on from her past two high-profile relationships with NBA basketballer Ben Simmons and rapper Stormzy.

Maya Jama and Stormzy when they were together
Picture: Alamy

The couple first met back in November at the EMA’s, and have only officially hard launched their relationship in May 2025, posting to the Love Island star’s Instagram on the 14th May, and being papp’ed at a romantic lunch the same day.

Ruben also reportedly dated Love Islander Arabella Chi, making a Love Island link between his current partner and ex-girlfriend.

So who is Maya's new man on the scene? Here is everything you need to know.

What does Ruben Dias do?

Rúben is a footballer for Manchester City and has been at the club and lived in the UK for over 4 years now.

The Portuguese player is a defender for the club and has been playing in that position since 2020.

He was the 2020/21 player of the Premier League and has remained a high-valued player.

Ruben Dias playing for Manchester City
Picture: Alamy

How old is Ruben Dias?

Ruben Dias is 27, whereas Maya is 30, making the host the older of the two.

However, the football star has often been described as having “dad energy” and is praised for his maturity!

What is Rúben Dias’ net worth?

The defender signed a transfer contract worth almost £41 million, with an annual salary of almost £7 million.

His net worth is an estimated £60 million, meanwhile the net worth of girlfriend Maya which sits at roughly £2 million.

Ruben Dias
Picture: Alamy

