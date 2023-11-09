Who are Lori Harvey's Parents & Is She Adopted?

By Anna Suffolk

Who are Lori Harvey's biological mother and father? Is Lori Harvey adopted? Here is the lowdown on Lori Harvey's family.

Lori Harvey is a model, influencer and entrepreneur, who has recently split with boyfriend Damson Idris following a year relationship.

The 26-year-old frequents red carpets and speaks a lot about her adopted father Steve Harvey, an American television personality.

Talk has turned to Lori Harvey's biological parents, and whether she is adopted or not. Here is the rundown on Lori Harvey's family, including siblings and parents.

Lori Harvey is a 26-year-old model and socialite. . Picture: Getty