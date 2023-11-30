Lori Harvey and Damson Idris spark rumours they're back on as they're 'spotted leaving event together'

Could Lori Harvey and Damson Idris be back together?

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have reportedly been seeing getting closer nearly a month after their split, after fans allegedly saw them together at the Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé's premiere in Los Angeles.

The former couple called it quits last month, citing that they are "at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication."

So, are Lori and Damson back together? Here's what fans have theorised.

Lori and Damson pictured in August 2023, before their split. Picture: Getty

A source told People magazine that the two were seen leaving the premiere "side by side," though it's not confirmed if they continued to the same vehicle.

Lori was pictured on the red carpet for Bey's concert film, wearing a black striped vinyl mini dress, although it seems Damson missed the red carpet.

Further sources told People that: "they didn’t look happy but looked together and exited that way."

Lori Harvey at World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé". Picture: Getty

Representatives for Lori and Damson did not respond to comment, and announced their separation via a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

Their joint statement read: "We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together."

The two first were spotted together during a Los Angeles night out, and were together for almost a year.