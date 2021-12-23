Logan Paul claims people think Jake Paul is his generation’s Mike Tyson

After his brother's win last week against Tyson Woodley, Logan Paul is now claiming that people think of his brother as the next Mike Tyson

Jake Paul's brother Logan Paul thinks that people think Paul is his generation’s Mike Tyson, after winning his fight this past weekend, KOing former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul celebrates after knocking out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Picture: Getty

Speaking with Impaulsivepodcast, Logan with his brother Paul said "You know what they've been saying? They've been saying this: our great grandparents had Muhammad Ali, our parents had Mike Tyson, and we have Jake Paul".

He also talked about the time where he interviewed Mike Tyson, with Jake reminded people that there's no beef and that he shares the same birthday as him.

Logan Paula the 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

"When I sat with Mike Tyson on his podcast, bro, he's so smart and wise and he was sitting next to me for like 20 minutes just preaching knowledge" he said.

"And he goes, 'Bro, you're the GOAT, January 17th people are not to be messed with'. When I told him my birthday, he was like, 'Oh my god'.

Ahead of his first fight with Tyron Woodley, he explained to Brian Custer – a presenter on the podcast: "I am on a trajectory to become the biggest prizefighter in the world".

"For the kids, I look like Mike Tyson, your grandpa had Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson, your dad had Floyd Mayweather, this generation has Jake Paul."

Last week, Jake Paul revealed that he's suffering memory loss & slurred speech from boxing career.

