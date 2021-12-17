Jake Paul reveals he's suffering memory loss & slurred speech from boxing career

Claiming he's had 20 to 30 concussions from fighting, YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul opens up at how life has become hard for him due to his brain injuries

Jake Paul has opened up about suffering from memory loss, slurred speech and mood swings less than two years into his boxing career.

"I notice it in conversations with like, with my girlfriend or friends, like, not remembering something that I should be able to remember that happened a couple days ago" the 24-year-old explained.

Claiming to have had anywhere between 20 to 30 concussions, the brother of Logan Paul could have CTE, which is a disease mostly found mostly in athletes who play contact sports, members of the military and victims of physical abuse.

The systems of CTE include difficulty thinking, depression, impulsive behavior, short-term memory loss and emotional instability. Irritability, aggression, speech difficulties, trouble swallowing and vision problems may also be signs of the condition.

"Sometimes in my speech, where like every hundredth or two hundredth word, I'll mess up or, like, slur. Which I didn't do that before" he says.

"I think before, it was affecting me more at a rapid pace because I never took it easy. I was always thrown in there with people who were way, way better than me until I started to slowly get to their level."

At the beginning of this career, he had his brain scanned after the doctor informed the former YouTuber that he was suffering from a lack of blood flow in certain areas of his head due to concussion caused in from playing football.

When he returned to the doctor for another scan a year later, the lack of blood flow had gotta worse and the doctors advised him to quit boxing which he refused.

Jake Paul will face off against Tyson Woodley tomorrow on in a pay-per-view rematch fight.

