Lily-Rose Depp calls girlfriend 070 Shake the 'love of her life' in sweet birthday post

The actress declared her love for the singer is a gushing Instagram post for her 26th birthday.

Lily-Rose Depp has shared a gushing tribute to girlfriend 070 Shake and called her the 'love of her life' to mark the rapper's 26th birthday.

The 24-year-old 'The Idol' actress took to her Instagram stories to share some loved-up snaps of the pair.

Her first story was an adorable mirror selfie of the pair with the caption, "Happy Birthday love of my life."

Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake have confirmed their relationship. Picture: Getty

Lily shared a gushing tribute to her girlfriend for her 26th birthday. Picture: Instagram

The rapper, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena, has been dating Depp since January 2023 following her split last year with singer Kehlani.

Another picture Lily-Rose Depp shared showed the pair smooching with the caption 'Te ami Dani.'

The actress also shared other sweet pictures of the couple backstage during one of 070 Shake's performances.

070 Shake and Lily-Rose Depp have been dating for most of this year. Picture: Instagram

Depp and Shake were first rumoured to be dating after the pair were spotted packing on the PDA during Paris Fashion Week in January.

Since then the pair have been inseperable, as 070 Shake supported her girlfriend on a press tour of her new show 'The Idol', which features her and The Weeknd.

Lily-Rose Depp has previously had a string of high profile relationships, including actor Timothee Chalamet, and 070 Shake dated Kehlani for over a year before their split in 2022.