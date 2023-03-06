Lily-Rose Depp 'dating' 070 Shake as cosy photos go viral

6 March 2023, 11:36 | Updated: 6 March 2023, 14:09

The actress has seemingly confirmed her romance with 070 Shake!

Actress Lily-Rose Depp is reportedly dating 'Escapism.' singer 070 Shake.

The pair have been spotted on various PDA's over the last few months and things have hotted up after being spotted hand-in-hand last week in Paris.

070 Shake previously dated R&B singer Kehlani, but split in the summer of 2022.

The pair have been pictured getting cosy together.
The pair have been pictured getting cosy together. Picture: Instagram

As well as a PDA during Paris Fashion Week, the pair were pictured sharing a kiss at dinner last week in Paris.

This seemingly confirmed their relationship, as more pictures emerged showing the two loved-up.

According to this site, Lily, who's dad is Johnny Depp and 070 Shake (real name Danielle Balbuena), were papped in January visiting a nail salon together.

Lily and Dani were papped arriving at Paris Fashion Week together.
Lily and Dani were papped arriving at Paris Fashion Week together. Picture: Instagram
Lily Rose Depp and Timothee Chalamet were rumoured to be dating in 2019.
Lily Rose Depp and Timothee Chalamet were rumoured to be dating in 2019. Picture: Getty

As for previous relationships, Lily-Rose Depp has been linked to Hollywood starlets Austin Butler and Timothee Chalamet, whilst 070 Shake dated Kehlani from 2021 to 2022.

Fans were ecstatic over the news of their rumoured relationship with one writing on Twitter, "I'm very happy for them."

Another said: "I’m so happy for her. They look so good together!"

Neither Depp or 070 Shake are yet to comment on the rumours publicly.

