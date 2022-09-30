Kehlani 'confirms' split from girlfriend 070 Shake in cryptic video

30 September 2022, 12:01

By Anna Suffolk

Kehlani has seemingly confirmed her breakup with singer 070 Shake in a new video.

Kehlani has seemingly revealed that she has split from girlfriend 070 Shake in a new video posted to TikTok.

The pair officially confirmed their relationship in May of this year, but rumours of their relationship surfaced back in 2021 after they were spotted getting cosy together.

However, it seems that the pair have called it quits after Kehlani appears to have announced that she is 'newly single' in a new video.

Are Kehlani and 070 Shake dating? Fans spark relationship rumours

Kehlani and 070 Shake pictured in 2021.
Kehlani and 070 Shake pictured in 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Posted to TikTok, a video of Kehlani at a club dancing to music has gone viral after she seemingly confirms her split with musician 070 Shake, real name Dani Balbuena.

"Whose nearly single y'all", the DJ says as Kehlani puts her hands in the air as a response.

Fans have taken this as confirmation that her and 070 Shake are no longer together.

Kehlani comes out as lesbian in Instagram Live video

Fans have been sleuthing over the rumoured split for the past month or so, after Kehlani deleted some pictures of her girlfriend from her Instagram and posted cryptic stories.

"Play stupid games win stupid prizes", the Honey singer posted as a caption to a story, which seemingly referenced her girlfriend.

"Dani and Kehlani breaking up, this is the worst thing to ever happen to me i'm going into hibernation", one fan said about the rumoured split.

18 facts you need to know about 'Blue Water Road' singer Kehlani

Kehlani recently posted this to her Instagram stories.
Kehlani recently posted this to her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

Another fan said: "The streets saying Kehlani and Dani broke up?? After they literally gave us Melt??? Love isn’t real."

The 'Altar' singer has previously been romantically linked to Kyrie Irving, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and YG, and she came out as a Lesbian in April 2021.

Kehlani and 070 Shake have unfollowed each other on socials, which only adds more fuel to the fire.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kim Kardashian roasted 'overpriced' and 'bland' homeware range

Kim Kardashian roasted over 'overpriced' and 'bland' homeware range

Kendall & Kylie Jenner left concerned over Khloe Kardashian's weight loss

Kendall & Kylie Jenner left concerned over Khloe Kardashian's weight loss

Kanye West confuses fans after changing his profile picture to Kris Jenner

Kanye West confuses fans after changing his profile picture to Kris Jenner

Kanye West

How did Coolio die? What was his cause of death?

How did Coolio die? What was his cause of death?

Trending

Khloe Kardashian reveals Tristan PROPOSED months before fathering secret love child

Khloe Kardashian reveals Tristan PROPOSED months before fathering secret love child

Footage of Michael Jackson using his 'deep voice' goes viral

Footage of Michael Jackson using his 'deep voice' goes viral

Frank Ocean new album page: release date, rumours, tracklist and more

Frank Ocean new album 2022: release date, rumours, tracklist and more

Frank Ocean

Mariah Carey admits she doesn't 'keep up' with Nick Cannon's growing number of children

Mariah Carey admits she doesn't 'keep up' with Nick Cannon's growing number of children

Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023: setlist, rumours, date & more

Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023: setlist, rumours, date & more

Rihanna

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

Homegrown