Kehlani 'confirms' split from girlfriend 070 Shake in cryptic video

By Anna Suffolk

Kehlani has seemingly confirmed her breakup with singer 070 Shake in a new video.

Kehlani has seemingly revealed that she has split from girlfriend 070 Shake in a new video posted to TikTok.

The pair officially confirmed their relationship in May of this year, but rumours of their relationship surfaced back in 2021 after they were spotted getting cosy together.

However, it seems that the pair have called it quits after Kehlani appears to have announced that she is 'newly single' in a new video.

Are Kehlani and 070 Shake dating? Fans spark relationship rumours

Kehlani and 070 Shake pictured in 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Posted to TikTok, a video of Kehlani at a club dancing to music has gone viral after she seemingly confirms her split with musician 070 Shake, real name Dani Balbuena.

"Whose nearly single y'all", the DJ says as Kehlani puts her hands in the air as a response.

Fans have taken this as confirmation that her and 070 Shake are no longer together.

Kehlani comes out as lesbian in Instagram Live video

Baybeeee Kehlani confirmed that break up so we can stop playing detective lmao🫠 pic.twitter.com/KRd4SKACI3 — SG💎🇵🇷 (@SG_EGO) September 29, 2022

Fans have been sleuthing over the rumoured split for the past month or so, after Kehlani deleted some pictures of her girlfriend from her Instagram and posted cryptic stories.

"Play stupid games win stupid prizes", the Honey singer posted as a caption to a story, which seemingly referenced her girlfriend.

"Dani and Kehlani breaking up, this is the worst thing to ever happen to me i'm going into hibernation", one fan said about the rumoured split.

18 facts you need to know about 'Blue Water Road' singer Kehlani

Kehlani recently posted this to her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

Another fan said: "The streets saying Kehlani and Dani broke up?? After they literally gave us Melt??? Love isn’t real."

The 'Altar' singer has previously been romantically linked to Kyrie Irving, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and YG, and she came out as a Lesbian in April 2021.

Kehlani and 070 Shake have unfollowed each other on socials, which only adds more fuel to the fire.