Kehlani slams Lana Del Rey for 'endangering' people with protest footage

1 June 2020, 14:44

Kehlani called out Lana Del Rey after she reportedly posted a vide of protests in America.
Kehlani called out Lana Del Rey after she reportedly posted a vide of protests in America. Picture: Getty

The 'Nights Like This' singer called out Lana for reportedly posting footage of people protesting in America, following the death of George Floyd.

Kehlani called out Lana Del Rey yesterday (May 31) for allegedly posting a video of the protests in America where demonstrators faces could be seen.

Black Lives Matter UK protests: dates, times, locations & everything you need to know

The murder of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis last week, has sparked worldwide outcry and led to protests all over the world.

Kehlani called out Lana Del Rey for posting a video from the Los Angeles protests.
Kehlani called out Lana Del Rey for posting a video from the Los Angeles protests. Picture: Instagram

However, Lana's choice of video - which has since been deleted from her Instagram page - was criticised by Kehlani, 25, for endangering the lives of the protestors in the video.

"It’s dangerous as f**k and a very poor choice of moments to post. By all means protest, but DO NOT endanger people with your very massive platform," she wrote in a since-removed tweet.

The 'Toxic' singer added, "it’s not about her don’t make it about her it’s about furthering endangering the lives of black people. it’s about responsibility."

Lana was spotted protesting following the tragic death of George Floyd.
Lana was spotted protesting following the tragic death of George Floyd. Picture: Instagram
Lana Del Rey re-uploaded a shorted clip of the video showing a burnt-out car in Los Angeles.
Lana Del Rey re-uploaded a shorted clip of the video showing a burnt-out car in Los Angeles. Picture: Instagram

Kehlani deleted her tweet after being informed that Lana, 34, had removed the video from her page.

The 'Summertime Sadness' singer did, however, replace it with a shorter clip from the video, which shows a protester standing atop a burnt car holding a sign that reads 'No justice, no peace.'

In response to the removal, Kehlani tweeted, "i was told the post was deleted and that was my point so i deleted the tweet but i guess it’s not deleted it’s just reposted?

She added, "leaving it up on my story but hopefully if she gets enough dm’s she will take it completely down."

Last month, Lana faced intense backlash after the 'Blue Jeans' singer was called out after her views on double standards in the music industry were labelled 'racist' and 'entitled'.

Derek Chauvin, 44, has been charged with third-degree murder after footage of the disgraced officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes circulated on social media.

During the arrest, Floyd could be heard desperately calling out "I can't breathe" several times, and was later confirmed dead after being taken to hospital, resulting in worldwide outcry and protests.

