Are Kehlani and 070 Shake dating? Fans spark relationship rumours

27 October 2021, 17:19 | Updated: 27 October 2021, 17:33

Fans are convinced the singer is dating the hip-hop artist after being 'getting cozy' in several photos.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kehlani and 070 Shake have sparked dating rumours after the pair have been spotted 'getting cozy' together.

Kehlani comes out as lesbian in Instagram Live video

The 'Altar' singer has previously been romantically linked to Kyrie Irving, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and YG, but word has got around about her potential new flame.

Kehlani came out as lesbian during an Instagram Live back in April.
Kehlani came out as lesbian during an Instagram Live back in April. Picture: Instagram/@kehlani

Back in April, Kehlani came out as lesbian during an Instagram Live.

The 26-year-old appeared in her friend and photographer Jamie-Lee B's livestream, revealing new information about her sexuality to her fans.

"You wanna know what’s new about me? I finally know I’m a lesbian!" before her friend said, "Bomb drop!"

Now, she has been seen getting close to hip hop recording artist, 070 Shake.

  1. October 10, 2021 - 070 Shake responds to Kehlani's post

    Back in September, 070 Shake retweeted one of Kehlani's newest music videos to her feed, even though she's barely active on the page.

    A few weeks later, 070 Shake tweeted another post from the singer, this time reshaping a photo of the Kehlani.

    070 Shake lets her fans know she misses Kehlani.
    070 Shake lets her fans know she misses Kehlani. Picture: Twitter/@070shake

    She even took to Twitter to let her fans know she misses Kehlani.

    "I miss you mo-" she wrote in response to Kehlani's since-deleted tweet.

  2. Oct 21, 2021 -Kehlani and 070 Shake 'getting cozy' on Instagram

    Kehlani and 070 Shake attended the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 Presentation fashion show at Michigan Theater.

    On Thursday (Oct 21) the pair were pictured sitting closely next to each Detroit, Michigan.

    070 Shake and Kehlani pictured at the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 Presentation in October, 2021.
    070 Shake and Kehlani pictured at the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 Presentation in October, 2021. Picture: Getty

    They posed for the flick, which went viral on social media. Fans immediately thought the pair were an item.

    One fan wrote: "This is not A F**KING DRILL!!!! Omg 070 Shake and Kehlani. CONGRATULATIONS" while resposting the photo of the new rumoured couple.

  3. October 22, 2021 - Kehlani spotted in a car with 070 Shake

    Fans shared screenshot's of Kehlani's Instagram story, with 070 Shake in the background.

    One fan wrote: "kehlani and 070 shake are so cute i wish them all the happiness <3"

    Kehlani is seen smiling with a big grin on her face, while 070 Shake is caught off guard I the background.

  4. October 2021 - Photo of Kehlani and 070 Shake goes viral

    Kehlani and 070 Shake seemingly confirmed the dating rumours, as the pair cuddled each other in a cute Instagram photo.

    In the picture, Kehlani can be seen taking a mirror selfie of them both, with 070 Shake biting Kehlani's cheek.

    070 Shake and Kehlani pose for a mirror selfie
    070 Shake and Kehlani pose for a mirror selfie. Picture: Instagram/@kehlani

    Fans immediately took to social media to react to the photo.

Let us know your thoughts @Capitalxtra

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Who is Drake dating right now? Does he have a girlfriend and who are his ex-girlfriends?

Drake's complete dating history: from Rihanna to Sophie Brussaux

Drake

Who is Drake's rumoured new girlfriend Johanna Leia?

Who is Drake's girlfriend Johanna Leia? Age, height & Instagram revealed

Drake

Angelina Jolie dodges uncomfortable relationship question about The Weeknd

Angelina Jolie dodges uncomfortable question about The Weeknd

The Weeknd

Mac Miller drug supplier pleads guilty to fentanyl charge

Mac Miller drug supplier pleads guilty to fentanyl charge

Trending

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie relationship timeline: Dating rumours, photos & more

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie relationship timeline: dating rumours, photos & more

The Weeknd

Adele new album '30': Release date, tracklist, features, songs & more

Adele new album '30': release date, tracklist, features, songs, tour & more
Floyd Mayweather rejects teen male fan photo request over painted nails

Floyd Mayweather rejects teen male fan photo request over painted nails
How did Snoop Dogg's mother Beverly Tate die? What was her cause of death?

How did Snoop Dogg's mother Beverly Tate die? What was her cause of death?

Snoop Dogg

Kylie Jenner accused of blackfishing as fans call out her tanned complexion.

Kylie Jenner accused of 'blackfishing' as fans call out her tanned complexion

Kylie Jenner