Are Kehlani and 070 Shake dating? Fans spark relationship rumours

Fans are convinced the singer is dating the hip-hop artist after being 'getting cozy' in several photos.

Kehlani and 070 Shake have sparked dating rumours after the pair have been spotted 'getting cozy' together.

The 'Altar' singer has previously been romantically linked to Kyrie Irving, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and YG, but word has got around about her potential new flame.

Kehlani came out as lesbian during an Instagram Live back in April. Picture: Instagram/@kehlani

Back in April, Kehlani came out as lesbian during an Instagram Live.

The 26-year-old appeared in her friend and photographer Jamie-Lee B's livestream, revealing new information about her sexuality to her fans.

"You wanna know what’s new about me? I finally know I’m a lesbian!" before her friend said, "Bomb drop!"

Now, she has been seen getting close to hip hop recording artist, 070 Shake.

October 10, 2021 - 070 Shake responds to Kehlani's post Back in September, 070 Shake retweeted one of Kehlani's newest music videos to her feed, even though she's barely active on the page. A few weeks later, 070 Shake tweeted another post from the singer, this time reshaping a photo of the Kehlani. 070 Shake lets her fans know she misses Kehlani. Picture: Twitter/@070shake She even took to Twitter to let her fans know she misses Kehlani. "I miss you mo-" she wrote in response to Kehlani's since-deleted tweet. Oct 21, 2021 -Kehlani and 070 Shake 'getting cozy' on Instagram Kehlani and 070 Shake attended the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 Presentation fashion show at Michigan Theater. On Thursday (Oct 21) the pair were pictured sitting closely next to each Detroit, Michigan. 070 Shake and Kehlani pictured at the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 Presentation in October, 2021. Picture: Getty They posed for the flick, which went viral on social media. Fans immediately thought the pair were an item. One fan wrote: "This is not A F**KING DRILL!!!! Omg 070 Shake and Kehlani. CONGRATULATIONS" while resposting the photo of the new rumoured couple. October 22, 2021 - Kehlani spotted in a car with 070 Shake Fans shared screenshot's of Kehlani's Instagram story, with 070 Shake in the background. One fan wrote: "kehlani and 070 shake are so cute i wish them all the happiness <3" kehlani and 070 shake are so cute i wish them all the happiness <3 pic.twitter.com/QPg7SrnM5e — 3 am in vegas ⚢ || stream ALTAR (@kehlanifanpage2) October 22, 2021 Kehlani is seen smiling with a big grin on her face, while 070 Shake is caught off guard I the background. October 2021 - Photo of Kehlani and 070 Shake goes viral Kehlani and 070 Shake seemingly confirmed the dating rumours, as the pair cuddled each other in a cute Instagram photo. In the picture, Kehlani can be seen taking a mirror selfie of them both, with 070 Shake biting Kehlani's cheek. 070 Shake and Kehlani pose for a mirror selfie. Picture: Instagram/@kehlani Fans immediately took to social media to react to the photo. I believe in 070 Shake & Kehlani supremacy 😔 — Alyson (@Alyson971et2) October 21, 2021 KEHLANI AND 070 SHAKE ARE DATING????!?? this is the best news ever — supreme overlord girlboss (@maiwurld) October 22, 2021 070 SHAKE AND KEHLANI?!! if they’re dating this will be the best day of my life — jared (@jaredddartz) October 22, 2021

