Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott spark reunion rumours as friends "think they're getting back together"

4 February 2020, 12:16

Kylie Jenner and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott are giving off signs that they're getting back together, sources claim.
Kylie Jenner and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott are giving off signs that they're getting back together, sources claim.

The ex-couple reportedly gave off relationship vibes at their daughter Stormi's 2nd 'Stormi World' birthday party.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott surprised fans by announcing their shock split last October, but it sounds like a reconciliation may already be on the cards.

According to TMZ, close friends of the former couple are convinced that they're "inching closer to getting back together" after a cosy appearance at Stormi World last weekend.

Jenner, 22, and rapper Travis, 28 - who reportedly dropped $500,000 on their daughter Stormi's carnival-themed 2nd birthday party - were said to have looked more like a romantic couple than ever.

According to eyewitnesses at the extravagant bash, Kylie and Travis were giving off "major signs" of being more than just co-parents to their daughter.

The ex's reportedly walked into the party together and were "pretty much inseparable" the entire time, giving off the impression that they might be getting back together.

Despite his relationship with 'self-made billionaire' Kylie terminating at the end of last year, Travis has been spotted frequently hanging out with the Kar-Jenners and spending time with Stormi.

Kylie, 22, and Travis, 28, broke up in October last year and continue to co-parent their daughter Stormi, 2.
Kylie, 22, and Travis, 28, broke up in October last year and continue to co-parent their daughter Stormi, 2.

The 'ASTROWORLD' rapper is reportedly living their place in Beverly Hills, while Kylie is based at her Hidden Hills mansion, seeing each other several times a week.

"Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi," she wrote in October after news broke of her split with Scott, "our friendship and our daughter is priority."

