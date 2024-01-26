Kylie Jenner shares sweet moment with former BFF Jordyn Woods at Fashion Week

By Anna Suffolk

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods shared a sweet moment together at Paris Fashion Week.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods, both 26, were spotted sharing a sweet moment together during Paris Fashion Week, months after Kylie admitted that they had reconciled their friendship years before telling the public.

The pair were spotted waving at each other at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show, proving that they are on good terms following the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal in 2019.

In the video posted by i-D Magazine, Jenner and Woods could be seen excitedly greeting each other, and fans had a lot to say.

Kylie Jenner and Kelly Rutherford at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024. Picture: Getty

Kylie and Jordyn before their public falling out. Picture: Getty

Jenner was sat down next to YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg and 'Gossip Girl' star Kelly Rutherford, who then paused her conversation to greet former bestie Woods.

The pair spotted each other as Kylie waved to Jordyn with her smiling back before taking their seats at the fashion show.

For the show, Jenner wore a strapless sheer floaty dress, whereas Jordyn went for a dark mesh dress with appliquéd flowers, both by guest designer Simone Rocha.

The reunion comes after Kylie and Jordyn recently admitted that they were back on friendly terms following the huge scandal with Jordyn allegedly hooking up with Tristan Thompson in 2019.

However, Jenner revealed late last year that despite the drama between the Kardashian family and Jordyn, they had “always stayed in touch” and “never fully cut each other off.”

“Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything,” Jenner explained.