What is Jordyn Woods' net worth in 2023?

The model and socialite has been back in the headlines following her reunion with Kylie Jenner after four years, but how much is she worth?

Jordyn Woods is a model and socialite, having previously been Kylie Jenner's best friend before their very public falling out in 2019.

The pair were spotted having dinner together four years after the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal ended their friendship at a sushi place in Los Angeles 2023.

Since Jordyn has paved her way in the influencing and modelling industry, she has earnt some mega bucks, and here's how much she is estimated to be worth.

Jordyn Woods is reportedly a millionaire. Picture: Getty

What is Jordyn Woods' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jordyn Woods is worth approximately $6 million as of January 2023.

Her main source of wealth is said to be from her elusive influencing partnerships as well as television appearances.

She starred alongside former-BFF Kylie on her reality show 'Life of Kylie' in 2017, which brought fans behind the scenes for an inside look into their social lives and business ventures.

Kylie and Jordyn used to be inseparable. Picture: Getty

What went down between Jordyn and The Kardashians?

Jordyn has a fan base of over 11 million followers on Instagram and has over 700,000 Instagram followers.

Khloe reportedly broke up with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, after it was claimed he kissed Jordyn Woods whilst they were still together.

Kylie moved Jordyn out of her house and the Kardashians cut all business ties with her.

Jordyn Woods and the Kardashians have been feuding since 2019. Picture: Instagram

As of July 2023, it seems that Kylie and Jordyn may have reconciled, and were papped having dinner together after having been feuding for 4 years.

The 25-year-olds seemed in high spirits as they dined together at a sushi place with each other, which shocked fans due to their very public fallout in 2019.