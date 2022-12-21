Jordyn Woods responds after being accused of shading Kylie Jenner's lips

Kylie and Jordyn infamously fell out in 2019 after a cheating scandal involving Tristan Thompson.

Jordyn Woods has been accused of throwing shade towards ex-BFF Kylie Jenner in a new post boasting about her naturally plump lips.

The model recently shared a TikTok video where she participated in the viral trend of showing off natural lips to the camera.

This then led fans to assume she was shading Kylie, who infamously admitted to getting lip fillers when she was pals with Jordyn.

Jordyn has maintained that she wasn't shading Kylie Jenner. Picture: TikTok

In the video, Woods posed to the camera as she hid her lips then revealed them to the camera, and attributed them to her 'genetics'.

When one fan pointed out the “lowkey shade,” of the trend, Woods clarified, “There’s no shade toward anyone, this is a trend I’ve seen a bunch of girls doing and I wanted to hop on."

Although Jordyn has maintained her face is filler-free, Jenner has been open about her cosmetic journey after intense speculation.

Jordyn and Kylie were besties until their falling out in 2019. Picture: Instagram

In 2015, the reality star confessed to getting lip fillers after maintaining that she was just over-lining her lips before this.

"I have temporary lip fillers. It’s just an insecurity of mine and it’s what I wanted to do," the then-17-year-old said on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Woods and Jenner, who are both 25, fell out in 2019 after Jordyn was involved in a cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, who was dating Kylie's sister Khloe at the time.