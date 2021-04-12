Kris Jenner sends Jordyn Woods gift two years after cheating scandal

Kylie Jenner appeared to sever all ties with Jordyn after infamous Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

Kris Jenner has given Kylie Jenner's former best friend Jordyn Woods a gift, two years after the infamous cheating scandal involving Tristan Thompson.

Taking to Instagram, fitness influencer Jordyn, 23, shared the moment she received a selection of cleaning products from Safely, the momager's new collaborative brand with Chrissy Teigen.

Jordyn shared the moment she received a selection of cleaning products from Safely, the momager's new collaborative brand with Chrissy Teigen. Picture: Instagram/@jordynwoods

Jordyn (right) was frozen out of the Kardashian-Jenner family after the Tristan Thompson scandal. Picture: Getty

Woods tagged both Kris and Chrissy in the story, which showed a wooden box with a hand-written note attached, along with a punch of flowers wrapped in brown paper.

In a separate video, Jordyn shared the goodies she'd received in her packages, which included the new brand's hand cream, hand soap, and hand sanitiser.

The surprising move comes over two years after Jordyn was iced out from the Kardashian-Jenner family after it was revealed that she shared a kiss with Thompson, who was dating Khloe Kardashian at the time.

In a separate video, Jordyn shared the goodies she'd received in her packages, which included the new brand's hand cream, hand soap, and hand sanitiser. Picture: Instagram/@jordynwoods

Jordyn was iced out from the Kardashian-Jenner family after it was revealed that she shared a kiss with Thompson, who was dating Khloe Kardashian (pictured) at the time. Picture: Getty

Jordyn and Kylie, who were once inseparable, haven't been spotted together in public since the scandal broke in February 2018, while Khloe and Tristan - who share three-year-old daughter True - have an on-off relationship.

During the latest and final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe expressed interest in having another child with Thompson via surrogacy.